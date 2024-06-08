Congrats, grads! See photos as 3 more SLO County schools hold commencement ceremonies

Three more large San Luis Obispo County high schools held graduation ceremonies Friday night, celebrating the achievements of a grand total of 1,000 seniors.

See photos from the ceremonies below:

Nipomo High School

Adelina Josefina Andrade smiles during her graduation from Nipomo High School on June 7, 2024.

Nipomo High School held a commencement ceremony, awarding diplomas to 195 seniors on Friday night.

The ceremony included speeches from Principal John Denno, Senior Class President Itzel Gutierrez and co-valedictorians Erick Castellanos Castaneda and Haylee Knollenberg.

Forty seven of the graduates are expected to go on to four-year universities, while 114 will attend community colleges in the fall, 13 plan to enter the workforce, 10 will enlist in the military and six will go to trade schools, according to Lucia Mar Unified School District spokesperson Amy Jacobs.

The graduating class accumulated more than $507,000 in scholarships, spread across 43 students.

Paso Robles High School

Paso Robles High School awarded diplomas to 434 graduates during its commencement ceremony June 7, 2024.

Paso Robles High School awarded diplomas to 434 graduates during its commencement ceremony Friday — marking a 95% graduation rate, according to counseling secretary Katelyn Myers.

“This is an impressive accomplishment for our bearcats, as this class began high school during the pandemic,” Myers told The Tribune ahead of the ceremony.

Valedictorian for the Class of 2024 was Gabriella Silva, who graduated with a 4.89 GPA, followed by salutatorian Kalani Gaviola, with a 4.88 GPA.

According to Myers, the graduating students were awarded over $340,000 in scholarships, with values ranging from $500 to $16,000.

During the school’s Senior Awards Night, Paso Robles High School presented 241 students with 835 awards, which included 89 students awarded for having a 4.0 or higher GPA, Myers added.

Scholar Athletes of the Year were Peyton Bedrodsian and Nicholas Woodard, while Athletes of the Year were Elie Chavez and Connor Bowman.

According to Myers, 55 students were awarded the Seal of Biliteracy and 81 students completed coursework that earned them a full year of college credits during their four years in high school.

“We are incredibly proud of our Bearcats!,” Myers wrote.

San Luis Obispo High School

San Luis Obispo High School celebrated the achievements of its graduating Class of 2024 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 7, 2024. ASB president, Lyla Merk, gives her address in front of her classmates.

San Luis Obispo High School graduated 371 seniors during its commencement ceremony on Friday.

The graduating class included valedictorian Chloe Jordan and salutatorian Camilo Baltodano.

According to San Luis Obispo High School college and career center specialist Colleen Martin, the senior class included 113 students who earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 GPA, 90 students with GPAs of 4.0 to 4.39 and 26 who ended the year with GPAs of 4.4 or above.

Students in the Class of 2024 will go on to a range of destinations following graduation: roughly 27% will go on to schools in the California State University system — 17% going to Cal Poly specifically — while 11% are expected to attend University of California schools, 8% will attend private universities and another 8% will attend a public university out of state.

Additionally, 135 students planned to attend Cuesta College and other community colleges, four said they planned to enter the workforce and three planned to enter the military.

The class also earned more than $300,000 in local scholarships, split between 100 students, according to Martin.