Congrats, dads! Have a safe driving week | Street Scene

Being a father is truly awesome joy. And, yes, an awesome responsibility. But you won’t do anything more worthwhile in your life than caring for a tiny little human being nurturing into childhood then preteen then from exuberant teen into proud early adulthood. A more beautiful life experience does not exist. Congratulations to all fathers.

We begin with a reminder the Magnolia Drive Trial project is in full swing with detours closing access to through-traffic. Local traffic, those living along the stretch of Magnolia Drive between Pontiac Drive and Diamond Street, will be allowed within the construction limits. Your options for access may change so keep alert.

Kerry Forest dangers

Q. Jeannie writes, coming out of Tredington Park to turn onto Kerry Forest is very dangerous. The cars come down at high rates of speed and is a blind curve coming out l have almost gotten crushed several times. All I want to do is turn right and go to Ace Hardware or go through the roundabout to go somewhere else. Can we please have something to protect us as we turn out of our neighborhood?

When school is in session using the other exit is not an option until the school time ends and the traffic clears out.

A. Getting crushed is not at all an exaggeration. We all know the 30 mph speed zone is properly and prominently posted on Kerry Forest Parkway and too promptly ignored. I believe you prefer Trotters Walk as your choice to enter KFP however you don’t need signs or signals.

The protection you ask for is sufficient traffic law enforcement of the 30 mph speed zone. Street Scene once again looks to our Tallahassee Police and Sheriff’s Departments asking to vigorously patrol this area which is replete with fast moving traffic in violation of the 30 mph posted speed which, over the months, I have timed as high as 53 mph.

Right balance for canopy roads

Q. John, a long time contributor to the public good through his community volunteer service and writings to Street Scene, is a staunch advocate/ supporter of our Canopy Roads. In reading my response to Bertha’s warriors protecting Old Bainbridge Canopy Road north, asks; what about the four proposed roads through the Miccosukee Greenway and adjacent Canopy Road at Dempsey Mayo, Edenfield, Thornton and Miles Johnson?

A. Yes beautiful wooded land suffers as small encampments become small communities and small communities become small towns, then large towns become cities which then become metropolitan areas then megalopolis. Street Scene has watched beautiful small Las Angeles, Miami and Atlanta become nearly unmanageable. Which is probably why I champion our Canopy Roads. However, I don’t permit fixed objects, aka trees, encroaching close to or against any road pavement edge. In the transportation safety profession large trees are known as immovable objects when an errant passenger vehicle comes in contact with them.

Trees of medium proportion are known to exact capital punishment on drivers who may, as most drivers do from time to time, allow their cars to drift off the road and onto the shoulder. When we inadvertently drop onto the shoulder of a road we lift our foot from the accelerator, slow down and recover by carefully pulling back onto the paved road. When a tree is growing into the edge of pavement there is no shoulder and no chance for recovery.

As for proposed roads through the Miccosukee Greenway and adjacent Canopy Road at Dempsey Mayo, Edenfield, Thornton and Miles Johnson the same thing goes. A sufficient shoulder recovery area must be part of any new design or redesign. Law enforcement is an absolute necessity to make sure upheaval to our Canopy Road communities is not allowed, nor destruction to any canopy.

New 'no outlet' sign needed

Q. Wendy, a member of the Rosehollow Board of Directors asks Street Scene for help in replacing the No Outlet sign at the corner of Thomasville Road and Brockton Way. This is critical as we get traffic in our small community looking for a back entrance to Oven Park. There is no back entrance. I have contacted the city of Tallahassee and the Department of Transportation but no one is willing to replace the No Outlet sign. Can you be of help.

A. Yes, Wendy, Street Scene can always be of help. By the time you read this week’s Street Scene the “No Outlet” sign will be in place. There are many communities similar to Rosehollow where drivers unfamiliar with the area find themselves lost and disoriented at night having to enter private property, back up and turn around, or park and ask for directions.

Street Scene recognizes the potential for disaster for children and adults being struck by vehicles operated by frustrated drivers maneuvering in various ways to find their way out and onto the main road from whence they came. All traffic control, signs, signals, and markings have tremendous value in public safety. When a deficiency in any traffic control device is found let Street Scene know about it.

Seeking old columns, a word from commissioner

Q. Mack is asking how to retrieve archived Street Scene columns.

A. Mack, look for ‘Full access print and digital subscriptions’ in Section A of the print edition or online go to Tallahassee.com.

Street Scene is always glad to hear from our elected and appointed officials, Federal, State, County and City. Last April we received a thank you from Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor. Commissioner Minor appreciated Street Scene bringing attention to the ‘Safe Streets for All’ project.

A very worthwhile public safety initiative championed by Commissioner Minor brought forward by the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency (CRTPA).

Thank you Commissioner Minor, for inviting Street Scene to review and comment.

Street Scene Philip Stuart Guest columnist Retired state trooper Philip Stuart.

Philip Stuart is a retired Florida State Trooper, Traffic Operations Projects Engineer and Forensics Expert Witness. Write to crashsites@embarqmail.com.

