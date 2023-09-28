Confused About How to Mail a Package? Here's What You Need to Know

[table-of-contents] stripped



Learning how to mail a package isn't complicated, but there are several required steps you have to take, as well as different shipping services to choose from. Whether you’re sending someone a holiday gift or care package for the first time or just need a refresher on the different services available, you'll want to know how to plan and package your shipment so it arrives safely and on time.

In the U.S., the main shipping services are the United States Postal Service (USPS), United Parcel Service (UPS), and FedEx. Here, we’re breaking down their offerings to help you learn how to mail a package, so you can send off your shipment with confidence.

Make Sure the Item Can Be Shipped

No matter which service you use to ship your package, they all have rules about what you can ship.

There are some things you can’t ship at all, like ivory or explosives, and others that can be shipped under certain conditions or in small quantities. For example, USPS won’t ship packages over 70 pounds, so you’ll have to use UPS or FedEx for heavier items.

The rules vary by carrier and shipping destination, so it's worth reviewing the restrictions for each service beforehand.

Choose a Shipment Carrier

The main determining factors of whether to send your package through USPS, UPS, or FedEx are the size of your shipment, how quickly you need it to reach its destination, and the shipping cost. All three carriers offer similar services, but they have different pricing structures and service levels.

For mailing small packages that don't require expedited service, USPS generally has the best rates. This is also your best option for shipping to military addresses and P.O. boxes.

For mailing large or heavy packages, UPS and FedEx are usually a better value. They also offer more expedited shipping options, such as next-day and same-day delivery.

All three providers offer package tracking, but the information provided by UPS and FedEx tends to be more detailed.

Finally, it's a good idea to get an estimate on your shipping cost before deciding on a carrier. Each provider’s website has a shipping calculator where you can plug in the details of what you’re shipping, where it’s going, and how soon you need it to arrive.

Pack It Up

When you're ready to pack up your shipment, use the smallest shipping box that will keep the item protected. Using an unnecessarily large or heavy box will lead to higher shipping costs.

If you’re reusing a box, make sure to remove or cover over labels from past shipments to avoid delays or delivery errors.

If you don’t have a suitable box on hand, UPS, USPS, and FedEx all offer a variety of free and paid options in stores.

After you've placed your item in its shipping box, use lightweight packing materials, such as bubble wrap, packing peanuts, or even popcorn to keep it protected. Then, seal the package with 2-inch nylon strapping tape or plastic packing tape — these are much more durable than using masking tape or duct tape.

Create a Shipping Label

You can get a shipping label at your post office, UPS Store, or FedEx outlet, or you can save time by buying and printing one at home.

On each carrier's website, you can enter the shipping address, return address, and any necessary information about the items you're shipping (e.g., if they're fragile or perishable) in order to generate a label. Choose a flat-rate service or supply details about your shipment’s weight and dimensions. You’ll also be asked to provide the value of your shipment for insurance purposes in case the package is lost or damaged. You can also opt to buy additional insurance.

After entering all of the relevant information, you can review information about rates and delivery times, then select your preferred service. Once you've paid the shipping cost online, you’ll be able to print your label at home. A copy will be sent to you by email, along with tracking information. Finally, adhere your printed label to the side of the package with the largest surface area.

Drop It Off

Once your package is taped up, labeled, and ready to go, you can drop it off at your local post office, UPS Store, or FedEx outlet.

If you’re shipping by a standard method, it's a good idea to avoid dropping off the package before a weekend or holiday, so it can reach its destination promptly. Unexpected service interruptions or weather events could also impact the timing of your delivery, which is important to keep in mind if you're shipping perishable items.

Once your package is on its way, you can track its progress by entering your tracking number on each shipper’s website. All three carriers also offer the option to receive updates by text or email.

