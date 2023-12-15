Confirmed: New OnePlus 12 and 12R Launch Globally January 23rd

It's the first time the R-series will launch outside of India and China, too.







If you've been waiting for the latest OnePlus flagship, now's the time to get excited.







OnePlus's next flagship phone, the OnePlus 12, will launch on January 23, 2024, alongside its more budget-friendly 12R model. This is the first time the R-series will be available outside of China, too.

We got a sneak peek at the new color for the phone last month, but OnePlus has now made an official announcement about the launch date. The information comes in a new 10th-anniversary video that includes a fireside chat with various company founding members, including Pete Lau and Kinder Li.

OnePlus

"Back in 2013, we were a small team, but we had really big ideas about building better products," said Pete Lau, co-founder of OnePlus, in a statement. "Even though so much has changed since our humble beginnings, just as much has stayed the same. Regardless of how the world has changed around us, our essence as OnePlus remains the same. As long as we hold on to our 'Never Settle' ethos, OnePlus will always stay true to its roots."

The company says that the OnePlus 12 series has been 10 years in the making, and promises that it will balance high performance, power consumption, heat dissipation, and longevity. It wants to double down on the premise that a smartphone can be high-end and flagship-designated without a Pro or Ultra designation (a dig at those companies that differentiate).

The OnePlus 12 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile chip, the 4th generation Hasselblad camera with a new 64MP periscope lens, and the pretty green color shown above. The OnePlus 12R, a more budget-conscious version of the phone, will finally release outside of India and China. They'll both be launched at a special event on January 23 at 19:30 IST, which is 9 AM ET/6 AM PT.

Read the original article on Lifewire.