We Can Confirm This Vitamix Blender Is One of the Best Kitchen Tools Out There, and It’s 45% Off

Save $250 on the Vitamix 5200 blender now.

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

There aren’t many things I’d shell out a pretty penny for, but a Vitamix blender is absolutely one of them. As an essential kitchen tool that’s proven its worth time and time again in my kitchen, the brand’s reputation is all too true. I’m not the only fan — Food & Wine editors also love the appliance. And right now, you can grab one of our favorites, the Vitamix 5200 at 45% off thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

This blender is part of the brand’s long-running professional series, also known as its Legacy models, and is best known for its reliable, versatile design. Because of this, it was a top pick in our tests for the very best Vitamix blenders.

We particularly love its simple no-fuss design. It comes with a high-powered motor base that is controlled by a straightforward dial and switches to select any speed between one through 10, depending on what you’re blending. And, use the left hand switch to pulse anything from salsas to smooth soups in no time.

This model also comes with a 64-ounce pitcher that has a tall, tapered shape that creates an even more powerful blending vortex, a hallmark the brand is known for. It also comes with a very high-quality plastic tamper that proved to be extra durable in our tests to help move mixtures around.

I love my Vitamix model (also on sale for Prime Big Deal Days) for its uncomplicated design, and this one has the same perks. After testing, we gathered that it’s the perfect model to get if you’re a home cook or professional chef that just wants a solid blender without too many bells and whistles. Use it to heat, blend, chop, grind, or emulsify — the options are endless with this essential appliance.

With a discount this big, you’d best not pass up one of our favorite Vitamix blenders. Shop the 5200 now on sale for 45% off.

