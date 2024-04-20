Conference highlights importance of inclusivity, empowerment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We Matter Now, a collaborative initiative serving boys and young men of color, hosted its third annual conference Saturday at the Calvin College School of Business.

This year’s theme, “Welcome to the Table,” emphasized the importance of inclusivity and empowerment. Boys in grades 8-12 were invited to a day of engaging sessions, inspiring speakers and connecting with peers and mentors.

At this year`s conference, attendees learned specifically how to develop their etiquette skills, personal brand and financial literacy.

“Educate them to understand that they’re not a risk. That they’re potential. And that they can take that same language and take it back to their community and speak it to their community and let their community know that we don’t live in an at-risk community, but we live at an at-potential community,” said Henry Sapp, executive director of Better Wiser Stronger.

We Matter Now is in the final year of a three-year grant from Heart of West Michigan United Way.

