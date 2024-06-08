Get a Coney Island Hot Dog and root beer float on Father’s Day at this Fond du Lac church, and more news in brief

FOND DU LAC – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 198 N. Macy St., will hold Coney Island Sunday on Father’s Day, June 16. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., church members will serve Steve’s Coney Island Hot Dogs, root beer floats, sides and desserts.

The Coney Island Hot Dog was enjoyed by many long-time patrons of Phillips Cafe, which was owned and operated by Steve and Virginia Phillips from 1946 to 1982, according to a news release. Julie, the youngest daughter of Steve and Virginia, will recreate her dad’s chili dog.

A free will offering will be taken. All proceeds will benefit the church.

For more information, contact Julie at 920-922-1568 or ja60phillips@gmail.com.

Schools: Construction is underway for Rosendale-Brandon School District referendum projects. Here's what's in store.

Kiwanis hosts annual Children's Fair

The annual Children’s Fair, sponsored by Ripon Noon Kiwanis, will be held 9 a.m. to noon June 15 at Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Drive.

Goody bags will go to the first 200 kids (8 and younger). There will be prize drawings, and entertainment includes juggling duo Miller & Mike and drop-in activities such as mini golf, a bouncy house, a Romper Room play area, yard games, a photo booth, and the city of Ripon community vehicle tours (fire truck, squad car, ambulance).

This year’s fair also includes a Community Art Show, held in partnership with Ripon College Circle K. Age divisions are K to second grade; third to fifth grade, middle/high school, and college/adult. Submissions include drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, pottery, and fiber.

Registration is not required, nor do you have to be a Ripon resident to attend.

History program will focus on local connections KKK had

Dr. Michael Jacobs will talk about how the Ku Klux Klan was active in Wisconsin, and even Fond du Lac County, 100 years ago during a History at Home presentation. The talk will begin at 6 p.m. June 13 in the McLane Room at the Fond du Lac Public Library.

Jacobs researches and writes primarily about intolerance movements in the American Midwest. He is a consultant for the Wisconsin Historical Society and other historical entities on Klan-related artifacts, papers and photographs.

Attend the program in person at 32 Sheboygan St., or watch from home via the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FDLPL.

Ripon Area Community Theatre to hold auditions for ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Ripon Area Community Theatre will hold open auditions for its summer musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” June 14-17 at First Congregational Church, 220 Ransom St., Ripon. The auditions are open to ages 8 through adult. Performances will be Aug. 16-18 at Ripon High School.

Children’s auditions will run 4:30-7:30 p.m. June 14 and 2-5 p.m. June 15. Adult auditions will run 6-9 p.m. June 16 and 17.

Rehearsals will start the last week of June. On average, they will take place weekday evenings with some weekends, but not all actors will need to attend every rehearsal to start.

Primary roles include Dorothy Gale, Aunt Em/Glinda, Uncle Henry, Mrs. Gulch/Wicked Witch, Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion, and many chorus roles for various ages.

Auditioners should prepare up to two minutes of a vocal audition, choosing a song suitable to their voice and appropriate for general audiences. The song may be from the show or in a similar style.

Questions can be sent to riponareacommunitytheatre@gmail.com. The Ripon Area Community Theatre is a sponsored program of the Ripon Noon Kiwanis.

Electronics recycling event to run June 17-22

The City of Fond Du Lac Municipal Service Center and RecycleThatStuff.com will hold week-long electronic recycling event June 17-22. Items can be taken to the Municipal Service Center Bulky Waste Drop-Off Site, 530 Doty St., during regular hours. It is open only to Fond du Lac residents.

Items that can be recycled at no charge include computers, laptops, hard drives, printers, scanners, VCR and DVD players, fax machines, radio, stereo, typewriter, keyboard, mice, circuit boards, cables, cellular phones, telephones, cameras, camcorders, cordless power tools, video games, small kitchen appliances, and other small electronics.

Recycling fees:

Flat and CRT TVs: 29-inches and under, $20; 30- to 49-inches, $40; 50-inches and over, $60;

Wood console or projection TVs, $60;

CRT computer monitors, $20;

Microwaves, $15; and

Large copy machines, $15.

Payment is cash only. Credit cards and checks will not be accepted. For more information, visit fdl.wi.gov/public-works/bulky-waste-disposal.

Kwik Trip coin campaign to benefit Red Cross

Kwik Trip recently announced it will host a coin canister campaign through June at all Midwest stores. The effort is part of a three-year partnership to benefit the American Red Cross.

Kwik Trip has supported the Red Cross in the past with financial gifts, supplying food and water as well as volunteer support. They also sponsor blood drives.

A news release states that the Red Cross responds to 60,000 disasters a year — many are home fires. In 2023, the Red Cross of Wisconsin responded to 760 local disasters, providing more than 3,800 people with comfort and essentials who were affected by extreme weather, historic floods, tornadoes, home fires and more.

Hoefler, 5 West nurse, named DAISY Award winner

Luanna Hoefler, a nurse at SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital 5 West, has been named a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses winner.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. Awards are presented to one recipient on a quarterly basis.

Hoefler was nominated by a patient’s family member who wrote, in part: “Our dad was admitted to this unit after suffering a stroke. ... From the first time we encountered Luana, we knew dad was in excellent hands. Luana is professional, personable, kind, compassionate and funny. She is also thorough and has an impeccable attention to detail.”

Hoefler received a certificate commending her as an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a DAISY Award pin, and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

For more information, visit DAISYfoundation.org.

Ripon College launches new Servant Leadership program

Ripon College has begun a new Servant Leadership Fellows program. Students will be selected annually for the yearlong program that will include an academic course in the theory of servant leadership in the fall, followed by a spring course in servant leadership.

Nicholas Eastman, Pieper Chair of Servant Leadership and associate professor of educational studies, said in a news release: “Our aim is to have a student-led campus transformation around the concept of servant leadership. Their reach will be so much greater than one classroom and will build it as a culture throughout the broader campus and beyond.”

The program is open to juniors and seniors, and participants will be compensated each semester.

The first cohort includes Allison DeNamur, Elcho; Juliana Garcia, Quito, Ecuador; Bella Kasuboski, Racine; Isabelle Kennedy, Muskego; Thirzah Koetz, New Franken; Bella Opelt, Neillsville; Ben Rahlf, Janesville; Preston Reese-Grimm, Wautoma; Matthew Seeber, Lakewood; Jamar Thomas, Houston, Texas; and McKenzie Wiesner, Sturgeon Bay.

Ripon turns 175: City of Ripon looks back on 175 years, built from idealist dreamers and pragmatic 'go-getters.'

SSM Health receptionist honored with BEE award

Sue Koenigs, right, an SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic patient access representative at the Mt. Calvary clinic, receives a BEE Award from Ripon Community Hospital colleague Dr. Elizabeth Strittmatter.

Sue Koenigs, an SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic patient access representative, has received the Be Exceptional Everyday Award. She serves patients in Mt. Calvary Family Medicine.

Koenigs was nominated by a colleague who wrote, in part: “Sue exemplifies outstanding dedication and commitment to her role as receptionist. ... By going above and beyond her duties, she has demonstrated a genuine commitment to serving the community and enhancing the patient experience at the Mt. Calvary Family Medicine office. Her exceptional work ethic and willingness to prioritize patient care make her a valuable asset to the team.”

The BEE Award recognizes non-nursing staff members who demonstrate great teamwork and communication skills, collaboration, professionalism, exemplary service and a commitment to excellence.

