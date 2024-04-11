Cones of certainty: Chill In Tacos delivers the perfect ice-cream bite | Review

Tempting, though it may be, I’m not going to begin this story with a taco pun. In fact, I erased several already.

Instead, I’ll start with something less banal, like the weather.

We keep getting those days lately. You *think* Orlando’s winter is finally over — we had a long one this season — and then the temp goes north of 80 degrees, and you figure, alright, summer’s finally here.

But on this Saturday, the high peaked in the 70s. There was no humidity, at least, not by Central Florida standards. People were everywhere and their hair looked great. And with the confidence a good hair day delivers, comes carbo-loading.

I could have done it at Suncreek Brewery. Lots of folks were opting in for suds at their sidewalk tables. I opted for ice cream tacos. For one thing, I had to drive. And B: I couldn’t drink three pints even if I wanted to. But I could crush three Chill In Tacos for sure. But we’ll get back to that.

Chill In Tacos only recently set up shop at Clermont’s Downtown Exchange, where several other indie food folks have stalls, but even with a new home with roof overhead, founder Dylan “Chill Dyl” Tyson, whose days as a feral pop-up purveyor are not long behind him, will often set up outside where passersby can behold the spectacle of ice cream taco creation.

“It makes me more visible,” says Tyson. “They have events outside often in Clermont and when I’m out there it makes a world of difference in terms of sales.”

The liquid nitrogen ice cream tacos, each one made by hand and frozen ahead of time, are dressed while customers wait. Sauce drizzles. Colorful sprinkles of cookie, cake and sprinkles. The marshmallow fluff on the S’mores tacos is torched to order.

“That really blows kids’ minds,” Tyson chuckles.

Had the Fluffernutter, one of a series of banana split-style tacos Tyson has created, been on the menu that day, I’d probably have stood right there and scarfed it. Its waffle-cone taco shell is filled with peanut butter ice cream, then topped with fired fluff, half a banana and Hershey’s syrup and sits atop my to-try list (The Fat Elvis — chocolate waffle shell, peanut butter banana ice cream, dipped in chocolate, topped with bacon pieces — is a close second).

But on this day, it was the Vietnamese coffee that grabbed me the hardest. I also walked away with a Chocolate Chunk and the colorful, simple Saturday Morning Cartoons, a popular offering of sweet cream ice cream folded with Fruity Pebbles, then topped with condensed milk and more pebz.

I am an ice cream cone girl. I love the cone/cream combo, and so does Tyson.

“But when you go get an ice cream cone, you’re stuck with the dilemma of sacrificing the perfect bite a lot of the time because often you’re eating the ice cream without the cone and then by the time you get to the cone, you’re basically eating the vessel and there’s not enough ice cream to eat with it.”

Tyson makes the ice cream into the shape of his fresh-made waffle cone taco shells.

Stay gold, goes the saying. Seito Sushi Baldwin Park abides | Review

“And while the shell is still hot, like right off the waffle iron, I wrap the shell around the ice cream. It melts it juuuuust enough to where everything keeps together and that little melt connects the ice cream to the shell.”

It took some time to nail the methodology. His initial idea was to make the shell to order.

“But doing it outside in Florida in the middle of the summer, I quickly realized the product was not I what I wanted,” he says. “The ice cream melted too much for the customer.”

Tyson learned the tempering times and found the equilibrium of time between production and point of sale. Maximum freshness, peak consumption experience.

It was something I appreciated as I took bite after perfectly balanced bite on the way back to my car.

Best Tacos: 2024 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards

The ice cream taco is not a new advent. But Choco Taco fans will notice that although this reach-in freezer classic has its charms, the cone-shell texture is not among them.

“It’s like you’re chewing on a piece of beef jerky!” Tyson opines.

I’d still eat one, but he’s not wrong.

Placing the remainder of the first taco in the box, I said I could crush three ice cream tacos, not that I would. The math of my job, my age and my stature do not allow for such things. I crunched and contemplated my way through the chocolate chunk, with its chocolate-dipped chocolate waffle shell, chocolate ice cream with Hershey chunks, and a topping of Hershey bits and that cartoony one, which I figured would be, well, vanilla, and found that this last one was, in fact, my favorite of the three.

It’s also among the least expensive on a reasonable roster that ranges between $6 and $9.50.

I later found out it was Tyson’s first-ever taco.

“I wanted to do a simple flavor that would have a broad appeal but also some nostalgia to it.”

Done and done. Especially nice is how the flavor of the cereal, so often buried when its used as simple toppings for doughnuts or yogurt, really pop in the ice cream, while the post-freeze topping adds another textural layer to the bite.

Chill in Tacos does a brisk catering biz — parties, business functions — he’s even got a special Wedding Cake flavor exclusive for nuptials because ice cream (and tacos) are an anytime food, which makes his hellaciously fun product something to taco ’bout.

I’ll see myself out.

Find me on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie. Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com, For more foodie fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group.

If you go

Chill in Tacos: Located inside The Downtown Exchange at 639 8th St. in Clermont, 904-990-3006; chillintacosicecream.com