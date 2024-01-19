Cone Denim Introduces Circulose Products

Cone Denim continues to close the loop.

The Greensboro, N.C.-based mill with facilities in Mexico and China will launch its first collection using viscose made with Renewcell’s Circulose pulp at Kingpins New York Jan. 24-25.

Circulose is a branded dissolving pulp made from 100 percent textile waste with high cellulose content such as worn-out jeans. The pulp serves as the foundation for various types of regenerated fibers including viscose, lyocell, modal, acetate and other man-made cellulosic fibers. These fibers are then spun into yarns, woven or knitted into fabrics, and finally cut and sewn into new textile products.

Two fabrics include the circular ingredient. The Wonderwall is a mid-weight, rigid fabric made with a blend of RCS certified pre-consumer recycled cotton, Lenzing’s Tencel and 29 percent regenerative viscose made with Circulose.

A second complementary product is Eden, which is made with 31 percent regenerative viscose made with Circulose. Cone said the fabric’s stretch level is flexible enough to accommodate a variety of silhouettes.

“In creating these products, we’ve challenged ourselves as denim producers to develop fabrics that promote circularity in fashion with increased percentages of circular and recycled raw materials,” said Pierette Scavuzzo, Cone Denim director of product design. “It was also essential in our design goals that these fabrics have extensive reach within a brand’s denim program to promote the scaling of this circular yarn innovation.”

Cone joined the Swiss textile recycler’s Circulose Supplier Network last year. Comprised of yarn and textile producers committed to scaling the use of the Circulose, the network launched last July with 47 members. By October, it had grown its membership to 116 yarn spinners, knitters, mills and other textile supply chain stakeholders across 15 countries, adding diversity and global reach.

The Circulose collection align with other efforts by Cone to bring sustainable solutions to commercial scale. It is an active partner for Accelerating Circularity, a nonprofit that catalyzes new circular supply chains and business models to turn spent textiles into mainstream raw materials.

Through this program, the Elevated Textiles-owned mill can offer denim brands RCS-certified, post-industrial waste recycled cotton from its mills in China and Mexico. The company said it has invested more than $13 million in new equipment installation and advanced processes that lessen the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations over the past five years.