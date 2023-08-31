These New Condos in Downtown Brooklyn Will Have Terraces Designed to Feel Like Front Porches

Brooklyn is getting a swanky new residential tower, and it’s from the same team that put forward the award-winning boutique development 450 Warren in Boerum Hill.

Real estate developers Tankhouse and the architecture firm SO-IL have teamed up to unveil their latest project, 9 Chapel. The 14-story residential building, located at the corner of Chapel and Jay Streets in Dumbo, is currently in the construction phase, with sales expected to launch this fall. Comprised of 27 units, the condos will span from one to four bedrooms, with prices starting at $1 million.

An asymmetrical new residential tower dubbed 9 Chapel is coming to Brooklyn

“We proudly present 9 Chapel, our second multifamily venture in Brooklyn,” said Florian Idenburg, co-founding partner of SO-IL, in a press statement. “In collaboration with Tankhouse, our shared ambition to reshape urban living remains firm. Leveraging the particular characteristics of this site, we introduce an innovative concept: a collection of homes dynamically connected with their surroundings. This presents an exceptional and vibrant approach to 21st-century living in New York.”

The building is a collaboration between developer Tankhouse and architects SO-IL

Clad in undulating screens of perforated metal, the shimmering condo tower aims to feel more like a private house than a high-rise. For instance, residents will enter their units through a wide and private, open-air terrace that feels and functions like a front porch. Each of the dwellings will be configured as a corner unit that benefits from two exposures, oversized picture windows, and a covered balcony that can be used year-round. Inside, each apartment will be adorned with concrete accents and custom butcher block-topped kitchen islands.

Each of the 27 homes will be designed as a corner unit with private outdoor spaces

The amenities at 9 Chapel are meant to complement the building’s location and surrounding views of downtown Brooklyn. There will be a fitness studio with soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, a communal lounge for neighborly chit-chats, and, for resident cyclists, a ramped entrance and bike storage.

“With this unique site, we had the one-of-a-kind opportunity to build something that would have an intimate relationship with its surroundings while simultaneously pushing the design envelope to establish a new architectural landmark for the neighborhood,” added Sam Alison-Mayne and Sebastian Mendez, co-founders of Tankhouse.

“SO-IL are true creative partners for us, and we are thrilled to offer this new residential opportunity that is sure to resonate with buyers who appreciate design, craftsmanship, and inventive outdoor space. 9 Chapel will become the defining address for Downtown Brooklyn.”

Click here to see all the photos of 9 Chapel.

9 chapel brooklyn

