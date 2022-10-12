Last chance: This concealing primer is just like Stila’s cult-favorite — and it’s on sale for $14

Make no mistake: We adore Stila's tried-and-true concealing primer. However, we know that not all budgets are created equal, and it is on the pricier side of primers. That’s why we were delighted to discover this dupe from Latorice on sale for $14 thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day.

Called the Prime Day Early Access sale, it's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping.

Now, get your "Add to Cart" finger ready! You're about to fall in love with this primer. Shockingly similar in benefits to the Stila classic, Latorice’s One Step Color Corrector also delivers an all–in-one color-correcting primer that conceals imperfections while brightening the skin.

Why the three different colors? Color theory, of course. Each pigmented formula swirled into this primer combats a different skin discoloration. Because red and green are complementary shades on the color wheel, green products effectively neutralize acne, rosacea or general redness in the skin. Following that formula, the peach color lessens dark spots and the lavender hue will knock out any yellow tones or sallowness in the skin.

Aside from the color-correcting goodness of this primer, it also glides on effortlessly to provide hydration and a smooth, even canvas for applying foundation. You can opt to use it alone for a true "no-makeup makeup" look or wear it as a base to layer your other facial cosmetics. For full coverage, start with one pump of the Latorice primer (after applying your skincare, of course) and apply over your entire face with your fingertips, a sponge or a densely-packed brush. (Truth be told, we think fingertips work just fine in a pinch.) Then, apply your foundation using your method of choice. (Hint: Dabbing on with a damp Beautyblender or similar sponge is the way to go for a quick and easy application.) Hit it with some setting powder using a fluffy brush and your look will stay in place all day!

This concealing primer neutralizes imperfections in one step. (Photo: Amazon)

The Latorice concealing primer has raked in over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The brand notes that the primer is hypoallergenic and the reviews agree that it lives up to those claims. "I have sensitive skin and most of the scents of beauty products bother me, but this does not irritate my skin," one shared.

Multiple reviewers noted that it’s “the best color-corrector primer” they’ve ever tried. "This color corrector is like magic on my face, working on all areas to correct, smoothen and highlight without having to target individual spots," a shopper shared. "This base stays on all day, doesn't melt, is odorless and doesn't cause breakouts."

Echoing that sentiment, another reviewer said, “This product has been my miracle cure! It hides redness without even a trace of that cakey makeup look.” Even a professional esthetician and makeup artist chimed in: “I would highly recommend this product to my clients.”

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends today and you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here and shop the early Prime Day deals here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage, here. Shop the top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.