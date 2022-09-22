This clever $12 gadget is my secret to keeping old fall sweaters looking brand new

As much as I love to add new pullovers and comfortable cardigans to my rotation the second fall arrives, buying sweaters each year can get costly. Luckily, I've found an easy way to refresh my collection without spending anything (meaning I have more money to splurge on a cool coat or stylish pair of boots!). Enter: the Conair Fabric Shaver. This handy gadget removes fuzz, excess threads and pills in just a few seconds, leaving my old favorite knits looking brand new — and it can be yours for a mere $12 right now.

Conair Conair Fabric Shaver $12 $15 Save $3 $12 at Amazon Breathe new life into your sweater collection without breaking the bank. This handy device removes pills, fuzz and extra threads, making my old knits look brand new in just a few seconds.

The handheld device uses a rotating blade to remove unwanted pilled fabric without damaging the garment. The sharp blade is hidden behind a honeycomb mesh cover that protects my hands and fingers from getting cut. And there are three settings that move the blade to different distances away from the cover, so I can tackle various types of fabrics.

The shaving head is a roomy two inches wide, allowing me to de-pill large areas quickly. Plus, after the shaver works its magic, the excess fabric is caught inside a removable storage compartment, making cleanup a breeze. The catchall area is even see-through, so it's easy to know when I need to empty it.

Shoppers say this is “a must-buy for anyone looking to refresh clothes that look a little worn out.” (Photo: Amazon)

Not only do I use the handheld shaver to breathe new life into my clothes, but I've also used it to refresh my furnishings. It's compact, cordless and lightweight, making it super easy for me to use it on anything and everything imaginable including couches, pillows and curtains.

And I’m not the only fan. More than 74,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Conair Fabric Shaver their seal of approval — and it's earned an Amazon Choice label to boot. “This product has actually changed my life,” raved one. “I used it with every single piece of clothing that needs it and it completely refreshes all the clothes. I depilled/defuzzed my entire duvet cover and it’s never been as soft as it is right now. I used it on a pillow I’ve had for years and it went from basically sandpaper to being softer than a brand new one.”

“This is a wonderful tool to revive all the sad, linty or pilly clothing that you loved too much to toss out, but kept in hopes you could wear again,” wrote another, before adding, “A must-buy for anyone looking to refresh clothes that look a little worn out.”

I have the option that runs on two double-AA batteries, but there is also a rechargeable version if you prefer. And there are even six colors to choose from. The battery-operated device is usually $15 apiece, but the classic white version is cheaper than ever right now. It’s currently marked down by 7%, and you can score an additional $2 off when you click the coupon box when adding it to your cart — meaning you can snag the Conair Fabric Shaver for just $12 right now. Talk about a steal!

Conair Conair Fabric Shaver $14 $15 Save $1 $14 at Amazon Breathe new life into your sweater collection without breaking the bank. This handy device removes pills, fuzz, and extra threads, making my old knits look brand new in just a few seconds.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Outdoor

Energizer Universal Plus LED Headlamp, 2-Pack $16

Chanodug Three Donkeys Extra Large Picnic Blanket $24 $46 Save $22

Love Story Triangle Sand Sun Shade Sail Canopy $36 $49 Save $13

Kurifier Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack $70

Grilljoy 24-piece BBQ Grill Tools Set $27 $60 Save $33

Vacuums

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15

ILIFE V80 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner $175 $280 Save $105

Belife Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner $140 $229 Save $89

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $140 $200 Save $60

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $127 $400 Save $273

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum $300 $350 Save $50

Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $136 $200 Save $64

Kitchen

NutriBullet Pro $97

Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer $55 $96 Save $41

Braun 12 Cup Food Processor $200 $349 Save $149

Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker $50 $75 Save $25

CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker $189 $200 Save $11

Rockridge Press The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook $10 $17 Save $7