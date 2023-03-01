I tried these USB-powered computer speakers and they're a steal at $15

Here's a pro tip: The speakers built into your laptop or monitor aren't very good. That means you're cheating your ears every time you watch a YouTube video, join a Zoom call, play relaxing background music and so on. Good news: an inexpensive pair of computer speakers can make a huge difference. And right now you can score the surprisingly versatile Jeecoo M20 USB/Bluetooth speakers for just $14.99. That's after clipping the 10%-off coupon and then applying promo code XS8V9YYG at checkout. Note that this price is available only for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Jeecoo Jeecoo M20 Computer Speakers - USB, Bluetooth $15 $40 Save $25 with 10% off coupon and code A great improvement over your laptop or monitor speakers, plus they glow pretty colors to boot. Note that only Prime subscribers will get this price with the on-page coupon and discount code. Copied! Code: XS8V9YYG $15 at Amazon

At first blush, the M20 looks like a soundbar for your PC. That is indeed one possible configuration: These are indeed two separate speakers (joined by a cord), but they can slot together to become one. If you have a crowded desk and the only space available is beneath your monitor, this is a great option.

Otherwise, pull them apart for proper stereo separation. They can sit flat or stand upright; either way you get nifty glowing LEDs in your choice of several colors or a rolling gradient. To cycle through the options, you just press the large dial atop the right speaker. That dial also controls volume, of course.

The Jeecoo M20 can hook together for a soundbar-like experience, but you can also separate them for proper stereo sound. Colorful LEDs adorn the ends. (Photo: Rick Broida/Yahoo)

To use these with your PC, you just plug them into a USB port — no drivers necessary. That port also supplies power. If you want to use these as Bluetooth speakers, you'll still need USB power; Jeecoo doesn't include an AC adapter. But you can use just about any USB AC plug you've got lying around, or even a power bank if you want to pair them with, say, a phone or tablet while traveling.

OK, but how do they sound? Let's be honest: No one is going to confuse these for, say, Klipsch ProMedia 2.0, for many years the gold standard in computer speakers. But are they decent? Pretty good, even? Yes! And they're a vast improvement over any laptop or monitor speakers, just by virtue of being larger and pointed in the right direction.

And did I mention they're $15? Here's hoping you're able to jump on this deal while it lasts!

Jeecoo Jeecoo M20 Computer Speakers - USB, Bluetooth $15 $40 Save $25 with 10% off coupon and code A great improvement over your laptop or monitor speakers, plus they glow pretty colors to boot. Note that only Prime subscribers will get this price with the on-page coupon and discount code. Copied! Code: XS8V9YYG $15 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $148 $200 Save $52 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $329 $379 Save $50 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $190 $300 Save $110 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $320 $470 Save $150 See at Amazon

LG NanoCell 75 Series 50” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV $458 $570 Save $112 See at Amazon

Samsung 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV $548 $598 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series $598 $700 Save $102 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i - 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop Computer $300 $430 Save $130 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $75 $130 Save $55 See at Amazon