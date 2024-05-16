This new company is offering bumper boat rentals on the Milwaukee River

Summer is almost here, and the Milwaukee River is already welcoming paddleboards, kayaks and pontoons.

And this year, another type of watercraft will be available for rentals. Cream City Boats, a new company founded by lifelong Milwaukee resident Matt Weber, rents out single-person, saucer-shaped electric "party boats." They look and function similarly to amusement park bumper boats but can't be used as aggressively.

"You can do a light tap with your friends, but you're not ramming and smashing into each other," Weber said. Weber was also the man behind the river's Kanaloa Tiki Lounge party pontoon, which he sold a few years ago, though it still operates today.

Weber's new electric boats launch from Schlitz Park. Each boat features a chair atop the circular base and a throttle that functions as a steering handle. "They turn on a dime. You can spin them in complete circles," he said.

Cream City Boats has operated since the beginning of May. Only about 10 people have rented so far, but more are booked in advance for later this summer. The first customers have enjoyed "doing donuts" while spinning in circles in the boats, which go about 5 miles per hour, and seeing the river scenery from a new perspective, Weber said.

"Everybody that's been on them has loved it," he continued. "They're smiling, they're laughing, they're happy to tell their friends about it. It's been great so far; it's been a very warm welcome."

Adults can rent bumper boats on the Milwaukee River this summer with Cream City Boats.

Each boat is equipped with a dry box to store your phone and other valuables. You can rent a cooler for snacks or a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for an additional $10 each.

But, if you're considering enjoying a beer while floating down the river, you'll need to think again. Alcohol is forbidden on the boats. However, with each rental, you receive a $2 off coupon for a beer at the Tap Yard in Schlitz Park once you get back from the river.

Rentals are only available to adults 18 and older. Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989, must complete a boater safety course before renting. You can obtain a lifetime boater's safety license here: www.boaterexam.com/usa/wisconsin/ or a temporary boat rental license here: www.boat-ed.com/wisconsinrental/.

A view from above of Cream City Boats' "party boats" on the Milwaukee River.

How to rent bumper boats from Cream City Boats

Rentals are available Thursday through Sunday all summer long until the end of September, whenever the weather is cooperating. Currently, you can rent between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., though hours may be extended as the summer days get longer, Weber said.

Rentals are $75 per boat for 90 minutes, and each boat has a 90-minute timer to make sure you come back on time. For safety purposes, you must rent at least two boats at a time. According to the website, a $500 security deposit is required for all rentals.

Cream City Boats has 10 boats available in total; if you rent all 10, one is free.

Visit creamcityboats.com to learn more and book a rental in advance.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: You can now rent bumper boats on the Milwaukee River