‘This community saved lives’: Residents respond to Iowa shelter’s Facebook plea to adopt dogs

A “lion’s roar” of support has eased overcrowding at the Humane Society of Scott County after a plea on social media was shared by thousands.

The Davenport-based nonprofit “hit a breaking point within a matter of days,” describing that it lacked space as dogs continued to come in, according to a Facebook post on May 30 that had more than 8,000 shares.

The Humane Society of Scott County added that the facility had not euthanized rescues due to a lack of space in years and that it “goes against every inch of our being.” The post said officials feared they would need to turn to euthanasia as the facility could not house more dogs.

The nonprofit asked its followers to visit the humane society if they had a missing dog, to consider fostering kittens, for monetary donations and for help to avoid euthanasia.

“We are blown away by the adopters, fosters, rescues and donors that found their way to us,” the Human Society of Scott County wrote in an update on Facebook that had more than 3,700 reactions. “Today, this community made history at the Humane Society of Scott County. This community saved lives. This community showed up.”

The Davenport shelter reported 26 dogs were adopted, six dogs went to rescues and other shelters and four now have foster homes. That’s in addition to another five dogs scheduled to be taken to their new homes.

“Staff and volunteers’ mission today was to prevent euthanasia and that mission was a success,” the humane society wrote on Facebook.

Want a new best friend? The Humane Society of Scott County still seeks adoptions

Adoptions are still being encouraged by the humane society, writing that despite the “amazing progress,” kennels will be filled.

“If the momentum continues over this weekend, we can all breathe easier and have the ability to focus on more than the basic, which means continued innovative programs and work on local ordinances to begin making a difference at the root of these over population issues,” read the Facebook post.

Visit hssc.us to meet adoptable pets or call 563-388-6655. The Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

Where is Scott County, Iowa?

Scott County is located in eastern Iowa along the state's border with Illinois. It is home to the Quad Cities. It is about a 2 ½-hour drive from Des Moines depending on the route taken, according to Google Maps.

