Community news: Aviation Academy June 21-22; off-broadway play coming Sunday to Gainesville

The 6th annual Aviation Academy hosted by 100 Black Men of Greater Florida GNV will again be held in Gainesville.

The two-day academy will be held 6-8 p.m. June 21 at the Kika Silva Pla Planetarium at Santa Fe College, 3000 NW 83rd St., and from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. June 22 at University Air Center, 4701 NE 40th Terrace.

Designed to inspire and educate teens about the world of aviation, the two-day academy guides parents and their kids through a series of information stations that delve into flights, drones, aerodynamics, flight patterns and aviation careers.

The 100 Black Men of Greater Florida Aviation Academy weekend has provided an opportunity for young people in the greater Gainesville area to learn about all thing’s aviation and STEM.

This year’s academy will include professionals who specialize in commercial, private, military and drone piloting. In addition, the academy will also feature Air Force ROTC, United States Navy, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and Alachua County Fire Rescue.

For more information, email rayjmcknight@gmail.com.

Off-Broadway play

The off-Broadway play “Justice on Trial – Reloaded” will be presented at 6 p.m. Sunday at Upper Room Ministries, 3575 NE 15th St.

The play features time-traveling witnesses, including Harriet Tubman, Medgar Evers, Emmett Till and Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois testifying on behalf of civil rights attorneys suing the U.S. Justice Department for $14 trillion in reparations. The play highlights these historical figures sharing their stories with a modern multicultural jury, culminating in discussions around Juneteenth.

Executive producers Chad Lawson Cooper and Harry Lennix have brought a talented cast to portray these iconic characters, with Alicia Robinson Cooper playing Harriet Tubman and Jeffrey Peck, the grandson of W. E. B. Du Bois, portraying his character. This thought-provoking and impactful production is currently on tour across the country, and Gainesville is one of its first stops.

For tickets, call 212-786-6460 or visit thechadcoopercompany.com.

Pageant winner

Felicia Walton, of Gainesville, was crowned winner of the the 50+ category of the Fabulous Woman Pageant 2024 recently held in Jacksonville.

Walton is a retired Alachua County educator, member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and 1978 Buchholz High School graduate.

Pageant organizers say it creates a platform for Black women to share mental, physical or spiritual stories of triumph and empowerment.

