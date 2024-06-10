Community news

Wood’s versatility on display in new PoCo Muse Exhibit

Porter County Museum (PoCo Muse) invites the public to its latest exhibit, “Against the Grain,” which will run through Oct. 6 in the museum’s Montague/Urschel Gallery, 20 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. The exhibit displays items from the museum’s permanent collection, and some borrowed from private collectors, that demonstrate how area artists and woodworkers have transformed wood into fine art, practical tools, religious items, whimsical folk art and wood-block prints. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with free admission. Free half-hour guided tours are offered at 2 p.m. every Saturday. For more information, visit pocomuse.org or find @pocomuse on social media.

Chess, tech and more at the Gary Library

The public is invited to participate in a variety of free programs at the Gary Public Library, 220 W. Fifth Ave. MakerSpace Sessions: Open Lab from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday and June 21; and 4 to 6:30 p.m. June 20. Small Circuits will run from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Sewing from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; Arts will be offered from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Cricut from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday; and 3D printing from 4 to 6:30 p.m. June 18. Registration is required at 219-886-2482, Ext. 332. A Chess Tournament will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22. All ages welcome, limit 10 players. Trophies will be awarded for first through fourth place. Registration is required at weind@garypubliclibrary.org. Computer Classes for Adults: Basic Internet, Tuesday; Basic Email, Thursday; Basic Wi-Fi and hotspot usage, June 18; and Basic social media practices and usage, June 20. All computer classes will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required at 219-886-2484, Ext. 358. Class size is limited. Tour the MakerSpace on wheels when the Techmobile makes a stop from Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday outside the Woodson Branch Library, 510 S. Lake St. More information is at 219-886-2484.

Crop Diagnostic Training at Pinney Purdue Ag Center

Agribusiness professionals, consultants and educators will learn new strategies for identifying and responding to a variety of crop problems at an early season workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. June 20 at Purdue University’s Pinney Purdue Ag Center (PPAC) 11402 S. County Line Road, Wanatah. Presented by experts from Purdue Extension Field Crops team, the training will cover topics relating to corn development, weed control, drone technology, soil health assessments, and irrigation sensors. Continuing education credits will be available for crop advisers (5 CEUs) and commercial pesticide applicators. Private applicators may also receive one credit from attending the workshop. Commercial applicators and farmers are reminded to bring their pesticide applicator cards for registration. Lunch is included with the registration fee. Registration for the diagnostic session at Pinney PAC is required by Thursday. The cost is $60. Register online at https://cvent.me/PPB3nG. For more information, contact Phil Woolery at 574-772-9141or email pwoolery@purdue.edu.

League of Women Voters monthly meeting

The League of Women Voters Porter County will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 N. Washington, Valparaiso. Parking and building entrance are accessible from Lafayette Avenue. This will be an annual meeting. Refreshments and fun activities will be on the agenda. The meeting is open to the public, League members and guests. A zoom link is available by emailing lwvporter@gmail.com and on the League of Women Voters of Porter County’s Facebook page. League of Women Voters is a non partisan organization founded to promote and advance voting rights.

‘Blackmas Carol’ presentation at IU Northwest

As part of the campus’s pre-Juneteenth celebration, The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc. will present two performances of “Blackmas Carol” at Noon and 5:30 p.m. on June 18 in Indiana University Northwest’s Bergland Auditorium, 3400 Broadway, Gary. “Blackmas Carol” is a tale of a reluctant Candice Rooge who must be convinced about the importance of celebrating Black history and Juneteenth. She is visited by three spirits from the Blackmas past, present and future, who each represent a period in Black history. Both performances are free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend. For the Noon performance, RSVP at https://https://events.iu.edu/iundiversity. More information is with Sandra Carr at sancarr@iu.edu or call 219-980-6596.

Community Band to perform at 49er Drive-In

The Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band will mark its fourth annual performance June 19 at the 49er Drive-In Theater, 675 N. Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. Conducted by Jeffrey Scott Doebler, the band will play a 45-minute concert at 7:15 p.m., prior to the start of the first feature of the evening. The box office opens at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older; $5 for ages 5-11; free for children 4 and younger. The Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band is open to musicians of all ages, without audition. In addition to their 49er Drive-In concert, the band will play a Flag Day concert Friday at Hawthorne Park in Porter; for the Westchester Public Library Summer Tunes festival; and they will make their annual appearance at the Porter County Fair on July 24. During the academic year, the band performs the Family Weekend concert at Valparaiso University, Veterans Day Dinner at the Porter County Expo Center, Julefest Christmas pops concert, Community Band Festival and Sousa Concert. More information is at https://valpoband.com or https://49erdrivein.com/home.