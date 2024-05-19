Community Matters: Why RiverWise is paying high school students to learn about county

During six weeks in July and August, Beaver County high school students will have the opportunity to earn a $250 stipend for completing this year’s Summer Sustainability Institute.

For many readers, this is likely the first time you have heard about the institute. So, before explaining why RiverWise is paying students to attend, let me briefly describe the initiative.

The Summer Sustainability Institute, which we commonly refer to at RiverWise as SSI, is an annual initiative entering its third year. Conceived as an immersive, hands-on program for high school students in Beaver County, SSI is an educational experience that introduces students to exciting and innovative organizations and initiatives in the region that exist at the intersection of community and sustainability.

Daniel Rossi-Keen

Throughout the summer, we show students tangible ways what it looks like to initiate change in their communities. We introduce them to the leaders at the forefront of such change. We help students think about how they can contribute to creating a more vibrant version of Beaver County. And, at every turn, we encourage students to reflect on how they can foreground sustainability when thinking about our collective future.

As we learn about the future of our communities, we try to do so in intentionally hands-on ways. So, we do things like the following: tour a net zero home in Beaver County; plan and conduct a community food distribution; take a boat tour along the Shell cracker plant, the Ohio River, and Raccoon Creek; visit and work at a local community garden; kayak Raccoon Creek; tour a local solar farm; participate in tree planting and reforestation; visit a children’s museum; and more.

Baked into each session is an invitation for students to see themselves as part of the future story of Beaver County. Throughout the summer, community leaders are invited to share why they are so excited about what is emerging in our communities. Students are encouraged to imagine how their hometowns might be a site of investment of all kinds. And they are reminded that our collective story hinges on our shared willingness to envision something fuller and richer for the places we call home.

Summer Sustainability Institute, generally, meets twice weekly at various locations around Beaver County during July and August. This summer, the program runs from July 10 to Aug. 7, and will consist of nine total meetings that will take place on Wednesdays and Fridays of each week.

Those who want to learn more can visit our website at getriverwise.com, where they can see a schedule, read about the program, and find a series of video recaps that give them an up-close look at what SSI is all about.

So, that’s a bit about the Summer Sustainability Institute. Now, on to the question I raised at the outset concerning why we have decided to start paying students to attend this program. There are at least a few answers to this question.

First, as a parent of four kids, I realize just how precious time is during the summer. Particularly for high school-aged students, there are many things they could be doing with their time, not the least of which is a summer job. Recognizing that SSI involves an opportunity cost, the stipend represents a way of offsetting some of that.

Second, research consistently shows that even marginal compensation increases participant engagement. When compensated, students are more likely to engage and fully participate.

Third, providing a modest stipend creates the opportunity to have stated expectations of the students. Being paid to participate, students are no longer involved in a purely elective capacity. They are participating under an implied agreement and with an important job to do.

Fourth, and by far the most important reason, is this: we want to signal to participants that thinking about the future of Beaver County is worth investing in. Learning to think well is a vocation in and of itself, and we need to do much more of this if we wish for students to recognize Beaver County as a community worthy of their time, attention, and future investment. We cannot expect all good things in Beaver County to emerge on the back of duty, innate passion or altruism. We must invest in our future, and that begins by incentivizing students to see themselves as a key part of that story.

So, with all that explanation in mind, let me wrap up by offering those reading this a simple challenge. If you know of a student in Beaver County who is now completing ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grade, please encourage them to register today for this year’s Summer Sustainability Institute. In addition to the $250 stipend, all students who complete the program will receive a Certificate of Completion and a customized letter of recommendation.

Those who are interested can register for SSI at https://tinyurl.com/RiverwiseSSI24. Registration will remain open until we reach capacity in the program.

We look forward to learning more about our communities together this summer.

Daniel Rossi-Keen, Ph.D., is the co-owner of eQuip Books, a community bookstore in Aliquippa and the executive director of RiverWise, a nonprofit working to grow community power and voice so that residents can exercise agency over Beaver County's future. Reach Daniel at daniel@getriverwise.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Community Matters: RiverWise pays high schoolers to learn about county