Community honors Johnathan Holland, Addison Shepard at memorial bass tournament

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Jonathan Holland and Addison Shepherd Memorial Bass Tournament took off at the Boulders at Lake Tyler on Saturday.

Winnsboro ISD student dies after passing out at bass tournament weigh-in

“We had 39 boats that registered for the tournament,” Jonathan Holland’s mother Karen Holland said.

After losing her son Jonathan and her neighbor’s daughter Addison Shepherd, known as Addi, in a Rusk County crash, Karen Holland decided to give back to the community that helped her.

“We’re really trying hard to turn a tragedy into triumph,” Karen said.

In memory of Jonathan and Addi, their families set up foundations that will receive the money earned by the tournament.

“Fat Boy foundation helps kids go to trade schools through scholarships, Addi’s family has created Addi’s Adventures, Addi was autistic, and they help special needs families and special needs teachers,” Karen said.

‘A perfect shot’: East Texas bowfisher breaks Texas State koi carp record

Karen and Addi’s mother Christy shepherd couldn’t believe how much support they have received.

“There’s no words, no words, we’re so grateful and so appreciative of everybody,” Addison Shepherd’s mother Christy Shepherd said.

“It’s very overwhelming to see how much love and support we’ve gotten from our community, from all around,” Holland said.

They added that they hope their children’s memories can live on through the work the foundations are doing for others.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.