Community dinner, rummage sale, revival planned at three local churches

Three Richland County churches have special events coming up this month.

Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 29 W. Main St., Shiloh, will hold a community dinner 4:30-6 p.m. April 18 to celebrate the installation of new pastor Jeremy Lambert.

On the menu is sauerkraut and kielbasa or chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, roll, pie and drink. Dine in or carry out.

The cost is a donation with proceeds benefitting Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ assembly and theMt. Hope Lutheran Church property fund.

Mansfield 1st EPC

Mansfield 1st EPC, South Trimble Road, Mansfield, will hold its semi-annual rummage sale April 19-20. The hours are 9 a.m.4 p.m. April 19 and 9 a.m.-noon April 20.

There will be a large selection of clothing for children and adults, shoes, books, toys, housewares, furniture and much more. Proceeds are used for local missions.

For more information call the church office at 419-756-7066.

North Brookwood Way Church of Christ

North Brookwood Way Church of Christ, 248 N. Brookwood Way, Mansfield, will host the Every Sermon a Song revival meeting featuring hymnist Paul Mays.

Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 21. There will be 7 p.m. services April 22-24.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Three Richland County churches to hold special events