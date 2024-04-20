Community clean up at McDade Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Don’t just call it a cleanup. The community gathered at McDade Park in the Electric City for a grounding celebration this Earth Day.

It was a beautiful sunny day to spend in the park, and the best day of the year to clean up communities.

This was the 4th annual Earth Day event put on by multiple local organizations like the Valley Community Library, NEPA Sierra Club, and Keep NEPA Beautiful.

Learning the history of coal mines in Lackawanna County

The event featured vendors, live music, and even live bees. Gloves, bags, and vests were all provided for the cleaners that participated.

The celebration of the earth growing each year has even started to attract people from the tri-state area.

“I think that it’s really important to just do anything that you can to help the environment. I think that if you were to come to an event like this, you can come and learn about all the different opportunities,” explained Jenna Gore from Port Jervis, NY.

The celebration also served to educate attendees on environmental sustainability. Pennsylvania American Water was there and spoke to people about the benefits of recycling.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.