Community Calendar of Events

May 1—Community Cooking With The Co-Op:

Starring Kelli! The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with Coos Head Food Co-op to offer this FREE, virtual community event on every fourth Thursday.

Did you know that a person walking with a white cane is blind? The American Council of the Blind of Oregon, Southwest Chapter meets every second Saturday at The Venture Inn Restaurant at Inland Point, 2265 Inland Point Dr., North Bend. Lunch is at 11:30am; meeting 12:30. Call Leonard Kokle at 541-888-0846 for more information.

-------------

South Coast Head Start is accepting applications for our FREE preschool and Early Head Start program for qualifying families for the 2023-2024 program year! We offer a fun, researched-based curriculum; free and healthy meals; and child development, nutrition, and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children. No potty-training required!

Our services are for pregnant participants to children age 5.

Call us to-day at 541-888-3717 and ask for enrollment. Or visit us at our Facebook and Instagram page: South Coast Head Start. Priority is given to Homeless children, Foster children, and children with disabilities.

-------------

Dancing At The Reedsport Senior Center

Every Wednesday

9:30 — 11:30 am!

Free Dance Lessons Start At 9:30 Am Followed By Music And Dancing Until Just Before Lunch. All Are Invited Even If You Don't Dance — Just Enjoy

Dance Slow Dance, Waltz, East Coast Swing, Cha-Cha And More

Reedsport Senior Center

460 Winchester Ave

Reedsport, Oregon

541-271-4884

-------------

MindPower Upcoming Events

Wine Tastings from

4:00-7:00pm (Wine tasting events can change or more dates can be added, check or updates on Facebook or emails)

May 2024

3rd Winery TBA

(Cinco de Mayo Open House Reedsport Main Street. Progressive Stop)

17th Sarver Winery

31st Winery TBA

June 2024

14th Artist Show and Reception—Gesine Krätzner clay sculptures and paintings.

If you haven't been in the gallery recently we hope you come in and see some of the new artists that have joined us in the past month.

We welcome Therese Misner, Brian Gorrin, Gabrelle Soraci, Kona Bear, Designs Rumors Run Wild, Victoria Kwasinski, Laret Glass, Meyer Works, Paula Litchfield.

Our next Art and Wine Tasting is Friday April 5th from 4:00-7:00pm with Girardet Vineyard and Winery. We are happy to bring back Kristi to come pour some of their amazing wines! These evenings are always a great way for you to try the wine before you buy them, and find out what wine pairs with dinner. Come for the tasting, stay for a glass or take home a bottle.

-------------

Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's

Support Group

meets on the second Thursday of each month

from 1:00 to 2:30 at the Coos Bay Public Library,

525 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, Myrtlewood Room and is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon. Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336

Learn more about PRO's services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

-------------

A Tiny Art Show

At The North Bend

Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is holding a Tiny Art Show showcasing art made by you! Participants can use their own supplies or pick up a mini kit from the library to create a work of art no bigger than 3 in. X 3 in.

Art kits are available at the library starting April 1, while supplies last. Art must be submitted by Friday, April 26. Our Tiny Art Show will be displayed during the month of May for public viewing. Kits can be picked up from the front desk in the library. This program is for all ages.

For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

-------------

Community Yoga

Thursday, May 9 6:00pm.

Coos Bay Public Library

The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, to offer this FREE virtual event for those seeking guided practice. We meet every second Thursday via Zoom.

-------------

LIGHTHOUSE BLUES Bandon 4th of July — Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys

Come celebrate the 4th of July with some bluesy tunes by Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys at LIGHTHOUSE BLUES in Bandon!

Thursday, July 4 —6 — 9:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

Come celebrate Independence Day with some soulful blues music. Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys will be rocking the stage, guaranteeing a night filled with good vibes and great tunes. Don't miss out on this in-person event — grab your friends and get ready to dance the night away at The Bandon Fisheries Warehouse!

-----------

Shine On — Grateful Dead Tribute Band coming

to Bandon!

Starts on Friday, July 12 —6:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

THE BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE is excited to bring you Southern Oregon's very popular Grateful Dead Tribute Band... Shine On!

Food & Beverage Available on site.

Beer, Wine, Cider, Cocktails , Non-Alcoholic

No outside food & beverage allowed.

Doors open at 6 pm

-----------

Petunia & The Vipers

Saturday, July 27 ·

6:30 — 9:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE is so excited to bring you Petunia & The Vipers. FOOD & BEVERAGES available.

Beer, Wine, Cider, Cocktails, non-alcoholic.

NO outside food

& beverage!

Doors open at 6pm