Community Calendar of Events

May 7—COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Kelli! The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with Coos Head Food Co-op to offer this FREE, virtual community event on every fourth Thursday. Did you know that a person walking with a white cane is blind? The American Council of the Blind of Oregon, Southwest Chapter meets every second Saturday at The Venture Inn Restaurant at Inland Point, 2265 Inland Point Dr., North Bend. Lunch is at 11:30am; meeting 12:30. Call Leonard Kokle at 541-888-0846 for more information.

-------------

South Coast Head Start is accepting applications for our FREE preschool and Early Head Start program for qualifying families for the 2023-2024 program year! We offer a fun, researched-based curriculum; free and healthy meals; and child development, nutrition, and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children. No potty-training required!

Our services are for pregnant participants to children age 5.

Call us to-day at 541-888-3717 and ask for enrollment. Or visit us at our Facebook and Instagram page: South Coast Head Start. Priority is given to Homeless children, Foster children, and children with disabilities.

-------------

Dancing at the

Reedsport Senior Center

Every Wednesday

9:30 — 11:30 am!

Free dance lessons start at 9:30 am followed by music and dancing until just before lunch. All are invited even if you don't dance — just enjoy

Dance slow dance, waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha and more

Reedsport Senior Center

460 Winchester Ave.

Reedsport, Oregon

541-271-4884

-------------

COOS ART MUSEUM

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 12- 2nd Sunday:

Art Retreat Day

in the classroom, 1-3pm

May 25- Art Inspired!

Overcoming Art Block, class & open studio, 2-6pm (Free to members! Sign-up online to reserve your spot)

-------------

Breakfast At The Lakeside Senior Center

Pancakes, Biscuits & Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Juice and Coffee

May 11, 2024

8:30am — 11am

Bring your family

and friends — $6 charge for breakfast.

Seniors over 60 — $5.

Children under

6 years — FREE

GIFT CERTIFICATES ARE AVAILABLE

Lakeside Senior Center — 915 N Lake Rd, Lakeside

-------------

Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group

meets on the second Thursday of each month

from 1:00 to 2:30 at the Coos Bay Public Library,

525 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, Myrtlewood Room

and is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon.

Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336

Learn more about PRO's services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

-------------

Community Yoga

The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, to offer this FREE virtual event for those seeking guided practice. We meet every second Thursday via Zoom. Thursday, May 9 at 6:00pm.

-------------

LIGHTHOUSE BLUES Bandon 4th of July — Johnny Wheels &

The Swamp Donkeys

Come celebrate the 4th of July with some bluesy tunes by Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys at LIGHTHOUSE BLUES in Bandon!

Thursday, July 4 ·

6 — 9:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

Come celebrate Independence Day with some soulful blues music. Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys will be rocking the stage, guaranteeing a night filled with good vibes and great tunes. Don't miss out on this in-person event — grab your friends and get ready to dance the night away at The Bandon Fisheries Warehouse!

-----------

Shine On — Grateful Dead Tribute Band coming to Bandon!

Starts on Friday, July 12 —6:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

THE BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE is excited to bring you Southern Oregon's very popular Grateful Dead Tribute Band... Shine On!

Food & Beverage

Available on site.

Beer, Wine, Cider,

Cocktails , Non-Alcoholic

No outside food &

beverage allowed.

Doors open at 6 pm

-----------

Petunia & The Vipers

Saturday, July 27 ·

6:30 — 9:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE is so excited to bring you Petunia & The Vipers. FOOD & BEVERAGES available.

Beer, Wine, Cider, Cocktails, non-alcoholic.

NO outside food & beverage! Doors open at 6pm