Community Calendar of Events

Apr. 12—Community Cooking With The Co-Op:

Starring Kelli! The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with Coos Head Food Co-op to offer this FREE, virtual community event on every fourth Thursday. Next event will feature Easy 1-Pot Massaman Curry (vegan) by Community Yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, on Thursday, April 25 at 5:30pm via Zoom.Did you know that a person walking with a white cane is blind? The American Council of the Blind of Oregon, Southwest Chapter meets every second Saturday at The Venture Inn Restaurant at Inland Point, 2265 Inland Point Dr., North Bend. Lunch is at 11:30am; meeting 12:30. Call Leonard Kokle at 541-888-0846 for more information.

-------------

South Coast Head Start is accepting applications for our FREE preschool and Early Head Start program for qualifying families for the 2023-2024 program year! We offer a fun, researched-based curriculum; free and healthy meals; and child develop-ment, nutrition, and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children. No potty-training required!

Our ser-vices are for pregnant participants to children age 5.

Call us to-day at 541-888-3717 and ask for enrollment. Or visit us at our Facebook and Instagram page: South Coast Head Start. Priority is given to Homeless children, Foster children, and children with disabilities.

-------------

Dancing At The Reedsport Senior Center

Every Wednesday

9:30 — 11:30 am!

Free Dance Lessons Start At 9:30 Am Followed By Music And Dancing Until Just Before Lunch. All Are Invited Even If You Don't Dance — Just Enjoy

Dance Slow Dance, Waltz, East Coast Swing, Cha-Cha And More

Reedsport Senior Center

460 Winchester Ave

Reedsport, Oregon

541-271-4884

-------------

MindPower Upcoming Events

April Wine Tastings from 4:00-7:00pm (Wine tasting events can change or more dates can be added, check or updates on Facebook or emails)

APRIL

April 12th Lexème Vineyard and Winery

April 26th Meadow Estates Vineyard and Winery

May

3rd Winery TBA

( Cinco de Mayo Open House Reedsport Main Street. Progressive Stop )

17th Sarver Winery

31st Winery TBA

June 2024

14th Artist Show and Reception—Gesine Krätzner clay sculptures and paintings.

If you haven't been in the gallery recently we hope you come in and see some of the new artists that have joined us in the past month.

We welcome Therese Misner, Brian Gorrin, Gabrelle Soraci, Kona Bear, Designs Rumors Run Wild, Victoria Kwasinski, Laret Glass, Meyer Works, Paula Litchfield.

Our next Art and Wine Tasting is Friday April 5th from 4:00-7:00pm with Girardet Vineyard and Winery. We are happy to bring back Kristi to come pour some of their amazing wines! These evenings are always a great way for you to try the wine before you buy them, and find out what wine pairs with dinner. Come for the tasting, stay for a glass or take home a bottle.

-------------

Odyssey 2024 Challenge Through April 15th

Contact: Frances Smith, President of CCFoPH, 541-297-0841 The Coos Odyssey 2024 challenge starts January 1st and goes through April 15th. The Coos County Friends of Public Health is hosting this fundraising event, and registration is now open at www.ccfoph.org. It's a fun way to achieve fitness goals in the New Year. Participants "race" around Coos County, and track their actual exercise activities on the virtual route of 229 miles. Miles can be counted for many types of activities, e.g., walking, biking, running, swimming, pickleball, bowling, and dance. Joining a team with friends, family or colleagues can help with motivation to maintain daily exercise and finish the course. Cost to participate is $25 (plus a $2.50 signup fee), and the proceeds will help Coos County families in need through the Nurses' Purse fund at Coos Health and Wellness. The sponsors supporting this fundraising event are Banner Bank, First Community Credit Union, NW Natural, Bigfoot Beverages, Advanced Health, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Wild Coast Running Co., Blue Ridge Strategies, Eva and Steven Shimotakahara, South Coast Striders, and the Coos History Museum.

-------------

Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group

1-2:20 pm, April 18th

Coos Bay Public Library

The Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group has moved its monthly meeting to the Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 West Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay. The support group meets on the second Thursday of each month from 1:00 — 2:30 and is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon (PRO). Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336. Learn more about PRO's services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

-------------

A Tiny Art Show At The North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is holding a Tiny Art Show showcasing art made by you! Participants can use their own supplies or pick up a mini kit from the library to create a work of art no bigger than 3 in. X 3 in.

Art kits are available at the library starting April 1, while supplies last. Art must be submitted by Friday, April 26. Our Tiny Art Show will be displayed during the month of May for public viewing. Kits can be picked up from the front desk in the library. This program is for all ages.

For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

-------------

Hatfield Marine Science Day Returns April 13

The annual science fair and open house at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport returns on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marine Science Day is a free, family-friendly event showcasing the diverse marine research happening at Hatfield. Visitors can talk with researchers, get a behind-the-scenes tour, enjoy a show on the sounds of the sea, and learn about the latest advances in whale research during the keynote talk. Plus, the Hatfield Visitor Center will also be open all day, free of charge.

For more details at https://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/marine-science-day.

Pigs on the Wing:

A Pink Floyd

Retrospective

7 pm, April 26th

Egyptian Theatre

-------------

Pigs on the Wing's 2023-2024 tour, "A Pink Floyd Retrospective",

will feature a meticulously curated collection of the very best of classic-era Pink Floyd cuts organized into 2 distinct sets. Rather than performing a single album from start to end, expect to hear the band focus on their favorite sections of the classic albums, including hits, deep cuts, and the band's trademark willingness to explore the sonic space in experimental improvisation. Fans can expect an immersive visual show in a don't-miss event for any Pink Floyd fan! From its garage-rock roots in 2006 as a one-off show, to full album productions and performing for thousands of fans each year, Portland Oregon based Pigs on the Wing have built a loyal following dedicated to the band's high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. All members of Pigs on the Wing are seasoned veterans of the Pacific NW rock scene and are unapologetic in bringing their wide-ranging musical influences to the table. Setting the band aside from other tribute rock acts, Pigs on the Wing balance a decidedly un-tribute-like attitude towards the music with precision to detail and a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives. TICKETS: Pigs on the Wing — A Pink Floyd Retrospective: Tour 2024 Tickets, Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM — Eventbrite

-------------

LIGHTHOUSE BLUES Bandon 4th of July — Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys

Come celebrate the 4th of July with some bluesy tunes by Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys at LIGHTHOUSE BLUES in Bandon!

Thursday, July 4 —6 — 9:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

Come celebrate Independence Day with some soulful blues music. Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys will be rocking the stage, guaranteeing a night filled with good vibes and great tunes. Don't miss out on this in-person event — grab your friends and get ready to dance the night away at The Bandon Fisheries Warehouse!

-----------

Shine On — Grateful Dead Tribute Band coming to Bandon!

Starts on Friday, July 12 —6:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

THE BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE is excited to bring you Southern Oregons very popular Grateful Dead Tribute Band... Shine On!

Food & Beverage Available on site.

Beer, Wine, Cider, Cocktails , Non-Alcoholic

No outside food & beverage allowed.

Doors open at 6 pm

-----------

Petunia & The Vipers

Saturday, July 27 ·

6:30 — 9:30pm PDT

250 1st Street Southwest Bandon, OR 97411

BANDON FISHERIES WAREHOUSE is so excited to bring you Petunia & The Vipers. FOOD & BEVERAGES available.

Beer, Wine, Cider, Cocktails, non-alcoholic.

NO outside food

& beverage!

Doors open at 6pm