Community Calendar of Events

Jun. 6—COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Kelli! The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with Coos Head Food Co-op to offer this FREE, virtual community event on every fourth Thursday. Did you know that a person walking with a white cane is blind? The American Council of the Blind of Oregon, Southwest Chapter meets every second Saturday at The Venture Inn Restaurant at Inland Point, 2265 Inland Point Dr., North Bend. Lunch is at 11:30am; meeting 12:30. Call Leonard Kokle at 541-888-0846 for more information.

¡SPANGLISH!:

Spanish conversational program scheduled

at Coos Bay Library

Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡SPANGLISH!: Spanish Conversational Program on every third Saturday at the library from 10:30am-11:30am. June session: June 15.

Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's talk!This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills.

Dancing at the Reedsport Senior Center

Every Wednesday

9:30 — 11:30 am!

Free dance lessons start at 9:30 am followed by music and dancing until just before lunch. All are invited even if you don't dance — just enjoy

Dance slow dance, waltz, east coast swing, cha-cha and more

Reedsport Senior Center

460 Winchester Ave.

Reedsport, Oregon

541-271-4884

Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group

meets on the second Thursday of each month

from 1:00 to 2:30 at the Coos Bay Public Library,

525 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, Myrtlewood Room

and is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon.

Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336

Learn more about PRO's services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

Community Yoga

The Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, to offer this FREE virtual event for those seeking guided practice. We meet every second Thursday via Zoom. Thursday, May 9 at 6:00pm.

Coquille Valley Art Center will hold its annual fundraising sale

Known in the past as their Rummage Sale, the name has been changed to better represent the type of sale it will be. Member donations feature all kinds of "good stuff". There will be plants, books, clothing, tools, household and kitchen items, jewelry, and unexpected treasures at reasonable prices. A special deal is offered on Saturday, 1/2 items after noon.

The sale is scheduled, Friday and Saturday June 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Art Center is located at 10142 Hwy 42, just south of Coquille. It is a non-profit organization which offers opportunities and classes in Pottery, Stained Glass, Quilting, and Painting. Brochures are available that will show the days and instructors.

Southwestern Oregon

Community College announces

2024 Commencement Ceremony

Coos Bay, OR — Southwestern Oregon Community College's 2024 Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, June 14, 2024, at noon in Prosper Hall on the Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.

Mindpower Gallery

June Events :

Friday June 7th along with Reedsport Mainstreet Program is the First Friday Pop Up Vendor Market for Artists and Makers in Old Town Reedsport 5-8pm. We will be doing a wine tasting and offering wine by the glass from 4-7pm

June 14th During the Chainsaw Carving event we will have a wine tasting with Brandborg Vineyard and Winery from Elkton and have a opening Artist Reception for Gesine Kratzner. Attached is one of her sculpture's, she also does paintings. The is from 4-7pm and the show will be up for a month. I can get you more information on this one too.

June 28th Art and Wine Tasting 4-7pm Winery TBA