Community Bulletin Board for June 23, 2024

Jun. 22—Stained glass talk in Westerly June 23

Behind the locked doors of Westerly's Woodlawn Cemetery's mausoleums lie more than 1,200 stained glass windows chronicling stained glass in America from the late 1870s to the late 1920s.

Since 2020, a team of conservators and curators has been surveying the collection. At 2 p.m. June 23 the Babcock Smith House Museum at 124 Granite St. in Westerly will be offering a discussion about the process of researching and attributing mausoleum stained glass windows, discoveries from the stained glass survey and the value of the partnership between conservation expertise and historical research.

The events are free for members, $5 for nonmembers. For information, email bjcstonehill@gmail.com.

Transgender talk June 26 in Old Lyme

Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library in Old Lyme is offering a Pride Month talk, "Transgender 101," with Jillian Celentano at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.

Celentano, a transgender woman, licensed psychotherapist, social worker and advocate, will discuss the truths and misconceptions regarding the transgender and gender-expansive population.

Upcoming events at the Lyme Public Library in July

Lyme Public Library has released its calendar of events for July.

July 3: Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Walk-ins welcome, children ages infant to 4. Also, Lyme Library Trivia Night Club, 7 p.m.

July 9: American Revolutionary Music with Richard Donohue, 6 p.m. A collection of songs and hymns published in Connecticut during the American Revolution.

July 10: Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., children ages infant to 4.

July 16: Shell and Bee Studio Art Class Series, 4 p.m., fun and creative afternoon class for students grades 1-5.

July 17: Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., children ages infant to 4 are welcome. Also, "Martin Scorsese and the American Dream" with author Jim Cullen, 2 p.m., exploring the work of one of the greatest American filmmakers.

July 24: Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m. walk-ins welcome, children ages infant to 4.

July 27: Cool-ology STEAM Lab: Gross but Cool Science, 11 a.m., for children ages 6-11.

July 31: Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., children ages infant to 4.

To register for any of these programs, email programreg@lympepl.org or call (860) 434-2272.

Independence Day festivities in Norwich

The Leffingwell House Museum at 348 Washington St. in Norwich presents "Be Revolutionary" from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

Celebrate Independence Day at the museum with Boy Scouts of America scouting groups raising the 13-star Betsy Ross and Live Free or Die Sons of Liberty flags at 10 a.m., followed at 10:30 by Col. John Durkee discussing the Intolerable Acts of 1774.

The local perspective from businessman Elias Bliss will be followed at noon by Brown's Company of Artillery and cannon fireworks. The Declaration of Independence will be read, and you can add your signature and even enlist in the militia with Col. Leffingwell.

Inside the museum, see and read original documents, letters and newspapers from the Revolutionary Era, see a display of historic flags and learn about the pension request made by Joshua Yeomans of Norwich. Read original letters from the Battle of White Plains, written by Zephaniah Bliss to his brother Elias in Norwich.

Tours of the museum will be given for $8 per person. Call (860) 889-9440 for information.

NASA ambassador appears in Groton July 2

The Bill Memorial Library in the city of Groton invites children entering grades 1 through 5 to "The Messier Objects," an astronomy program, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.

Travel at beyond warp speed to discover the beauty of the universe as only a camera can capture. "The Messier Objects" is presented by Geoffrey McLean, a volunteer NASA solar system ambassador with access to a wide variety of NASA information. Registration is required; for information or to register call the library at (860) 445-0392 or follow the link to register online: https://bit.ly/4dFWrt2.

Carnival in East Lyme July 19-21

The annual carnival at St. John's Church, Niantic, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, and noon to 5 p.m. both Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.

The carnival comes to town during Celebrate East Lyme with games and rides for all ages, along with carnival treats. The carnival supports the church and its community outreach program.

The church food tent will feature Nana's Byrek of Waterford. For additional information, call (860) 739-2324.

Arts Stroll registration approaching in New London

Registration deadline for the New London Arts Council 's 2024 New London Arts Stroll is Friday, July 12. Both artists and venues are invited to register. Details are available at newlondonartscouncil.org.

The stroll will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

