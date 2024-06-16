Community attends Laurel Festival

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Thousands of people gathered on Main Street in Wellsboro for the parade at the annual Laurel Festival to celebrate Pennsylvania’s state flower, the Mountain Laurel.

Willow Lockett who attended the parade for the twenty-fourth time today said, “I think everybody who comes to the parade they feel it’s a feel-good feeling. It’s great for our town Wellsboro, and it just makes everybody feel really great as a family.”

Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival coming up in Wellsboro

First time goer Jerry Slagger stated, “I also like that they’re upholding all the traditions. We got to see a lot of the bagpipes, got to see some of the older vehicles and the older tractors. I think that it helps the younger generation see where they really come from and see what people have done before them.”

Philenda Davis-Dolingeo, who hadn’t been to the parade since 2011, came from Florida to see it.

“I like the bagpipes. The Irish bagpipes,” added Dolingeo.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.