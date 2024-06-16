Community advocate: Arts, culture are good for neighborhood revitalization in Jacksonville

Work continues in April on the renovations and addition to the historic Debs Store on Florida Avenue in the Eastside neighborhood. When completed, the ground floor will be a grocery store for the community and the upper floor is scheduled to house various offices for community services.

New development is happening throughout the urban core of Jacksonville. As a resident of the historic Eastside neighborhood, it has been inspiring to see so much excitement around revitalization. There is one standout example that we should all be paying closer attention to and that is the Phoenix Arts & Innovation District.

The moment the developer, Future of Cities, purchased the 8.3 acres sandwiched between the Eastside and Springfield, their team in Jacksonville immediately connected with the residents of these historic communities. They identified and addressed the needs of residents and sought to better understand how to minimize displacement for those who’ve lived here for generations.

The Historic Eastside Community Development Corp. has partnered with them on property workshops to educate residents on how to navigate changes in the real estate market and preserve ownership of their homes. The presence of a vibrant arts and cultural district can increase property values in the neighborhood, which can benefit homeowners and attract new residents.

Our shared goal is to accomplish this with minimal displacement and increased opportunities for current residents. We have also worked together on food distributions to residents, holiday markets and other community events. Eastside residents also have access to Phoenix District facilities to hold their own meetings, workshops and activities. It has been inspiring to see a developer be so inclusive.

As an artist, entrepreneur and advocate for equitable community development, I am excited and honored to work alongside Future of Cities to foster creativity and economic vitality in our area. Cultural events can enhance the overall quality of life in Springfield, Eastside and the city by providing opportunities for residents to engage in creative, enriching activities.

This can lead to improved mental health and well-being for residents. It can also help bring citizens together and create a sense of community. Increased social connections and a stronger sense of belonging among residents are other positive results.

But it is not just about the locals. The Phoenix District will attract tourists and visitors to the neighborhood, which will bring in additional revenue for local businesses and create job opportunities. This can help stimulate economic growth and revitalize the area. Small businesses in these neighborhoods need the support of locals and tourists alike to thrive.

The Phoenix Arts and Innovation District will help promote cultural exchange and diversity in the neighborhood and throughout the city of Jacksonville by fostering a greater sense of understanding and appreciation among residents from different backgrounds. The creative community is excited and has been anticipating this type of development for decades.

It is wonderful to see it finally coming to fruition for all people from all walks of life to enjoy.

Pickett

Suzanne Pickett, CEO, Historic Eastside Community Development Corp., Jacksonville

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Entire Eastside benefits from Phoenix District's inclusive approach