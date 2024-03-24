The Common Mistake That Makes Your Lasagna Soup So Watery

There's a bit of misconception that lasagna soup recipes are a simpler version of the classic Italian comfort food. Remember that it's a soup you're making and that failing to take the necessary steps can leave you with a watery, tomato-based disappointment. To ensure you're fully satisfied with the finished product, you must add certain ingredients to the tomato sauce to transform it into a well-balanced broth.

Along with improving the overall consistency of the soup, added ingredients will also enhance the flavor. In this case, you'll want to include items like garlic and onion, which should be minced and cooked before being incorporated into the soup. Herbs and seasonings are equally important to a flavorful outcome.

While the selection can vary according to your preference, you can't go wrong with cumin, oregano, basil, and sea salt. When it comes to herbs, you can use fresh or dried, but you'll need to tweak your technique depending on which type you use. A good rule of thumb is to incorporate fresh herbs when you're ready to eat the soup, while dried herbs should be incorporated while the soup is still cooking.

How To Boost The Texture Of Your Soup Even Further

bowl of uncooked mafalda pasta - Bhofack2/Getty Images

Your choice of cheese and noodles can also have a big impact on the texture of your lasagna soup. While lots of recipes call for ricotta, an Italian cheese known for its soft texture and milky flavor, it doesn't always play nice with the acidity of the tomato broth. Accordingly, you might want to use Parmesan or mozzarella instead. Parmesan is a hard cheese with a pleasant nuttiness, while mozzarella is similar to ricotta but with a firmer texture and more complex flavor complete with fresh, grassy undertones.

When it comes to your pasta selection, breaking traditional lasagna noodles into smaller pieces isn't your only option. Mafalda pasta has the same shape as the noodles used in lasagna dishes, except it's much smaller. Using mafalda pasta instead will keep each noodle a uniform size to ensure an even doneness throughout the soup. And because there are so many kinds of pasta you probably don't know, you can also experiment with these varieties which include cavatappi, farfalle, or even malloreddus.

Best Pairings For Lasagna Soup

garlic bread on cutting board - Pilipphoto/Getty Images

One of the great things about lasagna soup is that it pairs beautifully with a variety of side dishes and accompaniments. If you're looking for something to soak up all that tasty tomato broth, focaccia bread is an excellent option. Focaccia is an Italian flatbread that can include lots of additional ingredients depending on the recipe. For instance, fresh herbs, red peppers, olives, and garlic are all common focaccia add-ons. If you want something a bit simpler, you can also whip up some easy cheesy garlic bread to serve alongside your soup.

Vegetable-based dishes are also great with this meal, with roasted zucchini and grilled asparagus helping to keep it light and delightful. You can also opt for a simple Caesar salad, which offsets the creamy textures of lasagna soup. Other tasty side dishes include toasted ravioli, pasta salad, and broccoli rabe. With so many great selections to choose from, lasagna soup is sure to become a beloved part of your recipe arsenal.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.