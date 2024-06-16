Commentary: Maine learning what Alabama knows about how to beat the heat

This column appears every other week in Foster’s Daily Democrat and the Tuskegee News. This week Guy Trammell Jr., an African American man from Tuskegee, Ala., and Amy Miller, a white woman from South Berwick, Maine, write about staying cool in summer's heat.

In 2001, my father was shocked that neither my car nor my house had air-conditioning. It was a 90-degree day and I assured him this kind of weather was rare in Maine, and that I could put up with a few days of sweltering when most of the year was much cooler.

Air conditioners were for the rest of the country, I knew.

No more.

Twenty years ago, many of us Mainers did not think we needed AC. But in 2024 the picture feels different. I still manage without AC in the house, as did about 30% of Maine homes in 2020, compared to 10% nationwide, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This put Maine in sixth place behind Alaska, Washington, Hawaii, Montana and Vermont.But temperatures high enough to cause heat advisories in our state have become more common over the last few years. A study by the Union of Concerned Scientists found that Maine’s former expectation of a few days per year with a heat index above 90 degrees will now rise to between seven and 21 days a year with a heat index over 90 by mid-century. And we can also expect more days over 100.

For that shrinking number of people without air-conditioning, heat can be dangerous, especially for senior citizens and children. More people die each year from extreme heat than any other kind of weather. While intense heat is a mental and physical health threat across the country, in Maine, where people are not used to high temperatures on a regular basis, the effects will be greater.

The problem is, like so many other challenges, this one leaves people with lower incomes hurting the most as they can less afford air conditioning and are more likely to live in older homes or rental apartments.

The conundrum, of course, is that more air conditioning leads to more greenhouse gases which leads to rising temperatures. The solution to the immediate problem exacerbates the bigger challenge. In Maine, significant rebates are available for the installation of heat pumps, a more efficient way to cool homes that without rebates start with a price tag of $4,000 and can go much higher.

On a positive note, the impacts of rising temperatures are increasingly recognized by town planners. In South Berwick, the new comprehensive plan has a section devoted to the risks and repercussions of climate change and more storms. While floods and sea level rise are often the focus, I am interested to see what they will have to say about the increasing impacts of of heat.

Those of us without air conditioning can shut blinds, stop using our ovens for a few days, and spend more time at the library, in a café or at a swimming hole, if we are lucky. These moments of relief, of course, are not sustainable answers.

My mother told me how, during her early encounters with Alabama’s summer heat, she stayed cool by eating melons. My father removed seeds from his half a melon, filled the holes with ice cream, and enjoyed the treat.

While living in Indonesia’s humid, tropical climate, my family complained of the home’s “cold” water running out while bathing. Daily, our cook Yem prepared my lunch, and at school I cooled off by sipping her sweet, freshly squeezed tangerine juice. (Yes! I was spoiled!)

As a teenager, I helped my father wire houses down the long, hot dirt roads of Macon County. The pay was great, but I detested rising before the sun got out of bed. However, I noticed we worked in the cool and were back home before temperatures became unbearable. From that time on, during hot weather I did my outside work either at sunset or before sunrise.

My main way to get cool, from nursery school age, was swimming. Our family met at our cottages in Michigan, and even without electricity we swam in the lake, sat talking and cooking out under the trees, then in the evening enjoyed cool cups of water from our well. We stayed cool, and it was great!

Back home, my mother beat the heat by freezing a can of grapefruit juice, cutting open the top and scraping the contents with a metal fork to enjoy a treat similar to Italian ice. When finished, we were quite cool.

Since "public" parks meant no African Americans, Village of Greenwood families had cookouts and summer gatherings at lakes and in large shaded yards created and owned by local Blacks. I remember Love’s Lake, where a couple had a beauty salon and barbershop - with a hamburger grill.

Reid’s Lake was owned by the dry cleaner and haberdashery businessman. There was also Mr. Randolph’s yard of a few acres, shared with others in Chehaw. He was the Sunday School superintendent.

These and other locations always delivered on good food, good fun, and amazingly no one ever became overheated. We had a tub with lots of crushed ice and plenty of bottled soft drinks, and later canned drinks. Even without coolers, they remained cold.

The Village of Greenwood also had the Lincoln Drive-In that people frequented on hot summer weekends, windows down, with a big jar of fruit punch or sweet tea on the back seat. As time passed, public parks were open to Blacks and movies were air conditioned, but our family still enjoys going to our cottages, drinking well water and having long talks under shade trees.

