Make an art wall in minutes: Command Picture Hanging Strips are 50 percent off!

There's no better way to refresh a room than with some fun framed photos or lively art. But hanging art is a huge pain in the neck, right? Wrong. You can do it without lifting a hammer, thanks to Command Picture Hanging Strips. Not familiar? You're in for a happy surprise.
Command Strips are heavy-duty, damage-free sticky strips that use brilliant engineering (and Velcro!) to securely hang art. No drilling, no banging, no damage to walls. Wildly popular — with 81,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon — these particular Command Picture Hanging Strips can hold up to 16 pounds. Even better, right now, they're 50 percent off on Amazon.
These Amazon No. 1 bestsellers are a household name and, shoppers say, a "household secret weapon." With this sale, four pairs of these "magic" strips cost just $3 (down from $6); it's a really great deal.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Each Command Strip is two parts. One attaches to your framed item, the other to the wall. Then they snap securely together. Should you decide to rearrange things, they'll peel right off. And they can hold an impressive amount of weight — up to 16 pounds, which is equivalent to two gallons of milk!
One delighted shopper explained: "These heavy duty strips were used for hanging heavy mirrors (10 pounds each) in my living room....The process was very easy...My project was done in minutes, which would have taken me a couple of hours to set up otherwise. Super happy."
"Reliable and affordable," adds another five-star reviewer. "I used these to put a 24x36 dry erase board/cork board on the wall and not have to anchor and screw it to the wall. It took less than a minute to push them together, peel one side, stick it to the back of the board, peel the other side and stick it to the wall — using masking tape as a guide to ensure that it would be level."
Heavy-duty Command Picture Hanging Strips aren't just for pictures, either. A world of possibility awaits: “I have these things all over my house,” writes another five-star fan. "I use them to keep the blackout curtains closed, to attach blackout curtains to the wall, to hang picture frames, canvas posters, random wall art, keep statue/trinket things affixed to the desk... pretty much everywhere...They were definitely well worth the money when I moved apartments and did not have 1 nail hole to remove; they pulled off just as expected.”
The strips are designed to cause zero damage. For best results, be mindful of the instructions. Attach Command picture strips to clean, smooth surfaces and avoid high humidity and fresh paint.
An impressed shopper reported, "I ordered these to finish up a gallery wall I have been working on...I cut them in half and one was able to hang two 5x7 frames! Every photo in my home is hung with Command Strips and if removed properly, they won't ruin the wall...If it is a larger photo or picture, I use two. They really are so easy to use and make gallery walls a breeze!...All were hung with command strips, even the mirror!"
When you're ready to switch things up, follow the instructions, and they'll remove with ease and leave no sticky residue.
"Superior product," writes a grateful fan: "We used the 3M system for hanging an exhibition of 38 images, each with a separate caption, in a gallery in our local library. Ease of installation, security of the image..., and ease of damage-free removal were of critical importance for this project...Removal of the images at the end of a 4-week show was simple. We pulled the bottom of each image out from the wall; the Velcro at the top parted perfectly; and every image came off the wall with no difficulty.... We can highly and enthusiastically recommend this product."
At 50 percent off — just $3 for four pairs — this is a deal that shouldn't be missed. Stock up!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
