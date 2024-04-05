Coming up: Run through SeaWorld, zoo brews, Toxic Blast on I-Drive

SeaWorld Orlando is planning its first run in the park. The Seven Seas Food Festival Fun Run, set for May 4, will have a course that passes by wildlife and attractions, including the Mako roller coaster, Infinity Falls, Orca Stadium, Shark Plaza and Sesame Street Land.

The top three overall male and female finishers in the 5K will be awarded annual passes to SeaWorld Orlando.

Other race amenities include medals for participants, commemorative T-shirts, an end-of-race celebration and free parking on race day.

The full course can be seen on seaworldorlando.com. The path will be lined with SeaWorld entertainers, and characters will wait for runners and walkers at the finish line.

There will also be a kids run for ages 7 and younger.

SeaWorld shows off Orca Stadium upgrades, other park enhancements

The main race starts at 7 a.m.; the kids run starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 5:45 a.m. near SeaWorld’s park entrance.

Registration fees for the fun run are $55 through April 20, then $60 through May 3, and $65 on race day (barring a sellout). Subtract $15 from each of those prices for runners age 12 and younger. SeaWorld annual passholders get a $10 discount. The kids fun run is $10 through May 3 and $15 on race day unless sold out.

Discounted park tickets, valid only on race day, are available for $39.99. There’s a limit of four tickets per participant.

For more details about early packet pickup, strollers and the parking lot schedule, go to seaworldorlando.com and click on “events.”

More SeaWorld concerts set, including DeGraw, Derulo

Other nuggets, notes and new things to do from Central Florida attractions:

• Aquatica, SeaWorld’s water park, has begun its Aloha to Summer promotion, which runs Saturdays and Sundays through June 2. The activities include a welcome celebration as the attraction opens, a dance party (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and family-friendly activities (4 p.m.-6 p.m.). The event’s specialty menu features Polynesian barbecue meatballs, frozen jalapeno mango margaritas and “Maui Wowie” pizza (yes, with pineapple) and more. Additional details: aquatica.com/orlando.

• Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Orange County Regional History Center is titled “Gators, Glitz and Gatsby: Florida’s Roaring 1920s.” Speaker Cheyenne Stastyshyn, public programs coordinator at the downtown Orlando museum, will cover flappers, bootlegging and “The Great Gatsby” at the Beacham. General admission tickets are $5, $14 with lunch. More details: thehistorycenter.org/events.

• Science Night Live returns to the Orlando Science Center on Saturday. Speaker Anish Roshi of the University of Central Florida will discuss dark matter and the interstellar medium. The 21-and-up event includes the “Kaboom” show, workshops and exhibits. Tickets, which must be purchased online in advance, are $19. More info: OSC.org.

• Brews Around the Zoo returns to Sanford’s Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens on April 13. The fundraiser offers samples of 30 craft beers from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with early admission available at 4 p.m. Tickets are $50 ($99 for early admission). Note that the zoo is closed to regular traffic all day and that this is a 21-and-up event. More details: centralfloridazoo.org.

• Dezerland Park on International Drive is now home to Toxic Blast, a black-light, gel-blaster combat activity. The eco-friendly “gellets” turn to powder when they dry. Admission for the 45-minute experience — with 800 gellets — starts at $21.95. Tickets and more information: dezerlandpark.com.

• The Orlando Eye, recently purchased by Merlin Entertainments Group, has been added to the elite and gold passes for Legoland Florida, which is also part of the Merlin family. It falls under the “admission to more local attractions” category in the benefits alongside neighbors Madame Tussauds Orlando and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium.

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com. Threads account: @dbevil. X account: @themeparks. Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters.