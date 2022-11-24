Podiatrists serve up their favorite comfortable shoe deals for Black Friday — save up to 55%

Podiatrists and shoppers have made these shoes standouts — and they're all on sale for Black Friday. (Photo: Amazon, Zappos, QVC)

We have a great reason for you to replenish your footwear stash right now: There are Black Friday deals on the shoes that podiatrists adore. This year's holiday savings are truly spectacular. Save up to 65% or more on the brands you love for their comfort and style — Vionic, Brooks, New Balance, Skechers and more. So step up and check out our 10 favorite pairs that are an absolute dream to walk in and are on sale right now.

Vionic Mesh Lace-Up Athletic Sneakers

QVC Vionic Coro Mesh Lace-Up Athletic Sneakers $85 $130 Save $45 The Coro has a podiatrist-designed, biomechanical orthotic footbed and a deep heel cup to help stabilize your feet. $85 at QVC

These cool Vionics — like all of the brand's shoes — were developed by an Australian podiatrist and are certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), the professional medical organization that represents the nation’s podiatrists.

Getting the APMA seal of acceptance is a pretty big deal, Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, Illinois, tells Yahoo Life. “They run rigorous tests before they apply the seal of acceptance,” she says. "Having that seal of acceptance lets a customer know that it’s approved by podiatrists—you’re getting a quality product."

One reviewer wrote, "They have amazing support, you can't beat it. I have a narrow/medium foot. They fit me fine and they don't touch or hurt my ankle bone. I wore them for hours right out of the box and ... boy was I comfortable. I felt secure in them, nothing slippery."

New Balance DynaSoft Nergize v3 Running Shoes

New Balance New Balance Women's DynaSoft Nergize V3 Sneaker $45 $65 Save $20 This style is made with a stretchy mesh upper to provide a custom fit and keep feet cool. Plus, this model is available in 23 colors and patterns in pink, rose, violet and this gray and black number. $45 at Amazon

Looking for a reliably comfortable shoe that comes in a slew of great colors? You can't go wrong with the New Balance DynaSoft Nergize shoes.

These kicks have picked up plenty of accolades. Even professional "dog" whisperers rave about New Balance sneakers: Board-certified podiatrist Ernest L. Isaacson recommends New Balance due to their comfort and support, while Dr. Nelya Lobkova, an ABPM (American Board of Podiatric Medicine) Certified Surgical Podiatrist, agrees that the brand is “great for prevention and generalized foot soreness.”

One shopper said the New Balance DynaSoft Nergize shoes are "beyond comfortable and stylish. Met more than my expectations by far."

Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes

DOUSSPRT Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $34 $60 Save $26 These sock-like mesh sneakers have a slip-on design with an elastic cuff, so you don't even have to bother with laces. Just stick your feet in and go. Plus, check out that platform! $34 at Amazon

These shoes are a go-to for people who are on their feet all day, thanks largely to something called an air cushion.

"Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” explains Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California in support of these shoes. “Making the foot stable means that the joints of the foot are in better alignment and the muscles, tendons and ligaments are not having to work as hard. A good shoe will do a lot of that work.”

"I have problems finding comfortable working shoes as a nurse," one of more than 25,000 five-star reviewers wrote. "I have knee replacements and I found these to be the best shoes I have had in a very, very long time. Super comfortable with just the right amount of support."

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs $37 $50 Save $13 Classic Crocs remain one of the most iconic comfy shoes of all time. $37 at Zappos

Crocs' classic clog is has been a bestselling shoe for so long that it's become iconic — what was once a controversial style is now all the rage. So partake in the kind of all-day comfort you can only dream of, and do it unironically!

"They’re wide and extremely lightweight," shares foot surgeon Diane Koshimune of these popuar clogs. People love to say that their favorite shoes are "like walking on air,” but thousands of reviewers can confirm that in the case of Crocs, that is the total truth."

"I wore Birkenstock sandals full time for 40 years. Then my right heel developed a bad case of plantar fasciitis and I found that ONLY wearing Crocs helped!" one customer confessed. "Now my heel doesn't hurt anymore, and the added bonus is that the Crocs are VERY easy to keep clean! I have to keep the heel strap behind my heel to keep them on."

Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes

YHOON Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes $32 $60 Save $28 These comfortable, breathable shoes slip on like socks. With an air-cushion sole, they're great for people who walk a lot and need good shock absorption. $32 at Amazon

Despite the chunky, supportive sole, these walking shoes are incredibly lightweight — you’ll feel like you’re walking through clouds!

Dr. Zaydenberg, a board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear, says the sole offers excellent shock absorption. “The platform is great for heel pain and metatarsalgia [pain in the ball of the foot],” she shares with Yahoo Life.

One of more than 10,000 five-star fans wrote, "I work in veterinary medicine and am on my feet 10+ hours a day and wanted comfortable shoes. These are super comfortable and are super breathable and lightweight. You also can't beat the price. I highly recommend these."

Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe

Brooks Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes $90 $140 Save $50 Rarely on sale, these bestsellers have earned the praise of over 2.500 five-star reviewers for their versatility, comfort and seemingly endless array of colors. $90 at Zappos

These kicks are great for running and walking since they feature properties that both cushion and propel you.

Dr. Zaydenberg is a huge fan of these popular kicks by the respected brand Brooks. “They’re accommodative and stretchy," she told Yahoo Life. "The platform is great for those with arthritic deformities in the mid-foot area."

"I absolutely love the Brooks Ghost 14s!" a five-star reviewer wrote. "They were comfortable right out of the box and did not need to be broken in. They have great arch support but still provide good cushioning and overall support so they are perfect to wear all day. They have adequate room in the toe box, and I do not have any trouble with the heels slipping."

Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe

The stylish Go Joy sneaker is a friend to all who suffer from joint pain and foot aches. The slip-on style — which features a rear pull-tab in the back — is a bonus for those with dexterity issues.

“Excellent walking shoes need to be supportive, lightweight and good for your specific foot type,” podiatrist Dr. Dana Canuso explains to Yahoo Life, who selected this pair as one of her favorite walking shoes. “My most recommended walking shoe is one with a moderate amount of stability, a supportive arch, and lots of cushion.”

"Finally… I found the perfect nursing shoe" wrote one of more than 51,000 five-star reviewers. "10/10 recommend for anyone who is constantly on their feet and just can’t get on board with the look of nurse clogs."

Adidas Puremotion Running Shoe

These Adidas sneaks routinely top Amazon bestseller lists, and for good reason: Not only are they sleek and stylish — they come in six colors, too — but they're also super comfy for your heels.

Explains Dr. Polina Zaydenberg: "The heel lift is great — it helps take the pressure off the posterior and the bottom part of the heel. The texture of the material doesn’t contribute to creating pressure in that part of the foot as well.” Dr. Zaydenberg is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear.

"The only sneakers you’ll ever need," one fan called the Adidas Puremotion shoes. "I don’t know how I would’ve made it working in NYC for almost 4 months working 10-12 (sometimes 14+) hour shifts if it were not for these amazing sneakers. I don’t know what other sneakers I could ever trust with my feet after these."

Savings vary on these Adidas sneakers, but in white, they're more than 55% off.

Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoe provides plenty of traction — perfect for slippery restaurant or hospital floors — and is available in both regular and wide widths.

Dr. Zaydenberg is a fan of the Venture 8's rocker sole, which helps offload pressure from different parts of the foot. It also helps with propulsion. Plus, the heel is great for those with plantar fasciitis.

One fan wrote, "These are light sneakers with good arch support. I started wearing them probably 20 years ago when I wanted trail runners and have been wearing them ever since for all my aerobic activities. This particular pair is much lighter than prior pairs."

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3

Achy feet? Try a pair of these New Balance sneakers with breathable mesh upper, a cushioned sole and a responsive insert for shock support.

Dr. Lobkova declared that the brand is “great for prevention and generalized foot soreness," plus thousands of shoppers swear by this particular pair.

"Attention girls with bunions, these are the shoes!! Surgery on only one foot and it still gets a huge callous with most shoes. I now have 2 pairs of these, the blue/black and the light grey. After a couple of weeks on my daily 2 mile walk, my callous is doing better and with no additional pain!" one person gushed. "I've tried 3 competing brand athletic shoes. Right now, these are #1."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

