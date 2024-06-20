Get Comfy for Your Next Road Trip with the Best Car Seat Covers of 2024



What You Need to Know

Material is a crucial part of selecting a car seat cover; choosing ones that blend neoprene or polyester offer more durability and longevity. This can also be personal preference. Are you an individual who likes plush comfort or is style more important to you?

Installation does not have to be difficult. There are plenty of simple options; even a new owner can successfully add car seat covers to their vehicle.

Cleaning car seat covers shouldn't be another chore or worry to add to your life. Some car seat covers are machine washable; most can handle spot cleaning.

In constructing this article, I reached out to Josiah Thomas, the social media manager from Seat Cover Solutions in Minnesota. His insight was invaluable, and I got firm details on what to look out for in selecting the right cover.

Let us help you pick the best car seat cover, whether you're in it for design, resilience, comfort, affordability, or even just a vibe.

Things to Consider

We asked Thomas for the main things to look out for when beginning the search for the perfect car seat cover. Functionality will always be important, but what you and your car need will be ranked differently. Above all, Thomas made it plain that choosing car seat covers doesn't have to be daunting and pointed out that most car seat covers are fairly easy to install. Here are a few things to look out for.

Type

Your first step will be to determine what kind of seats you want to cover and the kind of seat cover you're looking for. "Different styles can lay and feel different," Thomas says. If you are a stickler for style, finding car seat covers that match your car's upholstery should be a top priority. "Most seat covers offer a universal fit to accommodate a wide range of models," he tells us. Thomas also points out that you can easily sculpt the covers with the clips, snaps, or straps that accompany each. And universal fitting usually means pricing is reasonable.



You'll need to answer a few questions before purchasing car seat covers, though. What kind of seat do you even have? Are they low, high, bucket, or sports seats? Are they a solid bench or a split? Are there integrated seat belts to work around? Once those questions are nailed down, you can narrow down the list substantially.

Fit is an important aspect. Universal fits will have a wider range of offerings for most vehicles. If you have a vintage car or prefer a more tailored seat cover for your vehicle, custom-made car seat covers are the way to go. It's important to remember that seat covers from different companies like Covercraft, CalTrend, and Car Seat Solutions may fit differently.



Function

Choosing a car seat often comes down to your lifestyle. "Do you travel often, making your car a mobile diner?" Thomas asks. "Then protecting your seat from spills is important." If pets and kids are in the mix, that adds another layer to what to consider. Having seat covers with pockets to stash snacks and activities might also be an attractive feature for parents.

"Do you use your vehicle for work?" he wonders. "Is your job actually your car, like Uber or Lyft? Keeping it as clean and cozy as possible is the mission then."

Your needs will dictate the type of car seat cover you select. In the winter, you might opt for heated seat covers. For summer, there are cooling-gel car seat covers out there, as well as ones with breathable mesh and even sheepskin. A great solution could be to have seasonal car seat covers to swap.

Beaded covers, while retro, are still very useful, especially for cooling. But they are also helpful with hitting pressure points for a gentle massage while driving. If you have chronic back pain, a car seat cover with lumbar support might be high on your list. If your car doesn't offer some kind of back support already, there are several top-rated covers with adjustable lumbar support to bring relief.

Material

The most widely used materials for vehicle seat coverings include vinyl, faux and real leather, sheepskin, neoprene, and poly blends. Factors like style, durability, and cleanability can help narrow down the choice.

Poly-blend seat covers are often the best value and are easy to find in a variety of shades and styles. Faux leather can also be an excellent pick that won't break the bank. "They are just as high-quality and slightly more durable," Thomas says.

Installation

Some seat covers are easier to install than others. But none require a degree from M.I.T. It's just another preference to figure out. While elastic, drawstrings, and velcro are the easiest and most malleable, they're not renowned for staying perfectly in place. Those with clips, buckles, and hooks offer more security and fit because they are stronger.

To ensure the best fit for safety and comfort, always follow the installation instructions, and it never hurts to check your fittings occasionally—say, every time you wash or clean the inside of your car.

Cleaning

Once you pick the type and material, cleaning is an important consideration. "You've got to think about how much you want to clean," Thomas says. "What is your commitment to upkeep?" He says poly blends are the best for busy families because tossing them in the washing machine is easy. But there's a trade-off with style.

"If your car is your baby, and you love detailing, leather covers aren't much more difficult for care and upkeep," he points out. "They just require a little more TLC."

Let's dive into our picks for the best car seat covers.

The Best Car Seat Covers

Oasis Auto Car Seat Covers

There is no reason to shy away from leather, and these are a luxurious pick as well as a sharp look. Oasis Auto car seat covers have more structure and padding than others in this category too, so they are more expensive. But they offer much more in terms of comfort and style.

Universally compatible, this is a great choice to give your interior a lavish makeover. Customers noted they were easy to install and a few extra pulls should provide an elegant, fitted look.

Sun can slowly evaporate natural oils within leather, so we recommend occasionally wiping them down with a leather cleaner and conditioner like Leather Honey. This not only helps keep your leather seat covers clean but also helps replenish those oils.

Shop Now Oasis Auto Car Seat Covers amazon.com $169.99

Lebogner Car Seat Protector + Backseat Organizer

If you're the road-trip type with kids, a car seat cover with a seat-back organizer is the way to go. Lebogner offers a seat cover/organizer combo that solves both of these parental dilemmas. Having your kids' essentials in an easy-to-reach place can make the journey not only more pleasant but safer too.

This ‎polyester, plastic, leather organizer has pockets for an iPad, drinks, books, cords, snacks, and anything else a back-seat traveler might need. This would make an excellent gift for a newer parent headed out for a first road trip. Top reviewers noted how simple this seat cover was to clip on. It secures quickly and doesn't move around during travel.

Shop Now Lebogner Car Seat Protector + Backseat Organizer amazon.com $21.99 Amazon

Ruff Liners Dog Seat Cover

Ruff Liners is a go-to company when it comes to car seat covers for pets. In fact, in our previous Dog Car Seat Covers article we tabbed Ruff Liners as our Best Overall car seat cover for dogs.

The material is durable, waterproof, and scratch-resistant. And when the time comes for a refresh, unbuckle it and toss it in the washing machine. Designed with sizes for mid-size cars to crew-cab trucks, any vehicle will be protected from dirt, slobber, debris, and fur.

Shop Now Ruff Liners Dog Seat Cover amazon.com $129.99 Amazon

FH Group Car Seat Covers Full Set

Surprisingly snug and fitting quite well when we tested these, FH Group's car seat covers are our pick if you need color options to match your vehicle's vibe. This is a full set, so not only are you getting seat covers, you get headrest covers too.

These are made from durable and breathable polyester. The foam padding wasn't super plush when I sat in it, but there is slight padding in the seat. They were easy to remove, so throwing them in the washer won't be a problem when the time comes.

Shop Now FH Group Car Seat Covers Full Set amazon.com $21.99 Amazon

Instantarts Galaxy Car Seat Covers

If ever there were a "hear me out" option, it's this. I was talked into trying Instantart's Galaxy covers by a colleague. I didn't expect them to be as nice as they were. Made from a polyester blend, these slid right on, fastened in nicely, and the material was much softer than you would think.

The design is rather striking in person. I was dubious but proved wrong. If you've got the personality for these or one of Instantarts' other 30 designs, you'll have a real conversation starter for everyone you give a ride to.

Shop Now Instantarts Galaxy Car Seat Covers amazon.com $29.99 Amazon

Kingphenix Premium PU Car Seat Cover

Simplicity is key. Of all the covers I played with on testing day, Kingphenix's Premium PU car seat cover was a standout. While it isn't flashy, it is extremely functional. They are also one of the most durable covers on the list.

They fit nicely on a variety of seats but can be a bit bulky at first. After sitting on it for a while they started to break in and take shape. Once they mold into place the PU material is comfy. The front pocket is a great feature for stashing important items for easy access too. These are also easy to wipe down if there are spills or accidents along the way.



Shop Now Kingphenix Premium PU Car Seat Cover amazon.com $26.96 Amazon

FIA OE30 Series Bench Seat Cover

This design from FIA is top-rated and a bestseller. The sideless design prevents them from interfering with seat belts or airbags. Crafted from faux leather and embellished by elegant quilting, the rubber backing keeps the seat cover firmly in place.



Shop Now FIA OE30 Series Bench Seat Cover amazon.com $189.29 Amazon

FAQs

Is there a car seat cover material that's best for durability?

"When it comes to durability, especially with kids and pets in the mix, it's crucial to opt for materials like neoprene or polyester blends," Thomas says. Remember, blends are going to be easier to clean and keep clean. "These materials offer excellent resistance to wear and tear, spills, and pet claws," he adds.

Can car seat covers go in the washing machine?

While some seat covers are machine washable, not all are designed for easy cleaning in the washer. "You need to check before washing, especially if there are buckles or straps," Thomas advises. "For non-machine-washable covers," he says, "spot cleaning with a gentle detergent or upholstery cleaner is the best approach."

Are fabric refreshers like Febreze okay to use on car seat covers?

I saw the question pop up frequently on Reddit. "Using Febreze or similar fabric refreshers can be an effective way to keep your seat covers smelling fresh," Thomas points out, adding that it's essential to ensure that the product is compatible with the material of your seat covers. "You don't want to cause any damage or discoloration. Always test on a small, inconspicuous area first."

Are there seat cover colors that better withstand heat and sun?

Another question that's posed often in the Reddit car forum. "Darker colors tend to absorb more heat from the sun, potentially leading to discomfort when sitting on them in hot weather," Thomas says. "Opting for lighter colors or seat covers with UV-resistant coatings can help mitigate this issue and prolong the lifespan of your covers in sunny conditions."

What common mistakes do DIYers face when installing car seat covers?

One of the most common mistakes DIYers make when installing seat covers is not thoroughly reading and following the installation instructions provided.

Thomas doubled down on this. "[Bad installation] can result in improper fitting, wrinkling, or even damage to the covers or seats," he told us. "Taking your time, ensuring proper alignment, and using any included installation accessories will help you achieve the best results."

