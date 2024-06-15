Comfy and dry Saturday evening; Father’s Day will see plenty of sunshine

Saturday evening starts with mostly clear skies and temps in the 70s and 80s so evening plans will be in good shape. High pressure will provide us with area wide dry weather and clear skies tonight. Our high will move off to the east coast, introducing a southern breeze tonight, and that will cause our overnight lows to stay in the low 60s.

Sunday begins with a comfy and clear morning, perfect for that drive to church services! The best chances of rain for Sunday will stay mostly out of our area, making for a great afternoon for Father’s Day! Perfect excuse to get the grills out or even go fishing. Just know that the afternoon will be a toasty one as temps climb into the 80s.

Monday starts with a sunny morning before clouds build in during lunchtime/afternoon. It will certainly feel like summer as dew points get rather muggy and temps trying to reach into the 90s! With the heat and humidity, afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, which will provide some with a bit of relief from the balmy temps.

Tuesday starts very similar with a fairly sunny morning before clouds build in. Our building heat and humidity will provide the chance for afternoon storms, but chances look limited to only the MTN’s at this point. Most of the day, however, will be hot and dry as temps reach the 90s so remember to stay hydrated as much as possible.

Wednesday, after a morning in the 60s, once again sees our temps rocket into the 90s by the late afternoon. Heat indexes, or what it feels like, are expected to be way warmer so make sure you’re drinking plenty of water, taking breaks, and limiting exposure outside. Can’t rule out an afternoon storm, though any chances will be highly isolated.

Thursday once again carries the risk for the heat and humidity as temps climb back into the 90s. A good reminder to look after your four-legged friends, make sure to not leave them outside for too long and watch out for the elderly. Increasing clouds in the afternoon bring in the chance for an afternoon storm, though chances will remain isolated.

Friday sees morning temps starting in the 60s before climbing near 90. Humidity levels will make for a muggy afternoon at times and will carry the chance of a stray afternoon storm. Another day to follow proper heat safety, including wearing loose fitted clothing and don’t leave kids or pets in an unattended car.

In your extended forecast, next weekend is pointing to a slightly cooler weekend as we see those temps drop into the 80s. Summertime storms in the afternoon will try to return next weekend, though that will depend on how much our high pressure weakens. A good reminder that summer is officially here across the two Virginia’s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Cooler overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

FATHER’S DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. A few clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Sun and clouds. Chance for PM storms. Warm. Highs in the 90s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower/storm. Toasty. Highs in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine with a few clouds. Very warm. Highs in the 90s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Make sure to follow proper heat safety. Highs in the 90s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sunshine and clouds. Staying warm. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for showers/storms. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Some sunshine. Chance for showers/storms. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated chances for storms. A few peaks of sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers/storms. Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

