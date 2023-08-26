The Comfy, Chic Walking Shoes One Prevention Editor Always Recommends



When I prioritize foot comfort, whether I’m running errands, exploring a new city, or going out dancing, I put on my Cariuma Salvas sneakers. Not quite athletic shoes, these sustainably made leather lace-ups are walking shoes fit for casual wear. They’re supportive with a classic look that won’t go out of style, which is probably why I’ve been wearing mine consistently for the past three years.



If you’ve been on the search for a comfy pair of shoes you can trust won’t result in sore feet or blisters (but will rake in the compliments), it’s time you check out what Cariuma has to offer. As a New Yorker who accidentally walks miles daily, I recommend the Salvas style to all my friends looking for new casual sneakers. They’re just that good.

The Fit

Cariuma Salvas fit true to size and conveniently come in half sizes; the brand recommends sizing up if you’re in between. I ordered my go-to 9.5 size, and it fits perfectly. My feet are a pretty average width, but some shoes feel too narrow for me. These sneakers are a generous width, making them one of the best shoes for wide feet. No pinching here!

Plus, as someone with high arches prone to plantar fasciitis, I can confirm the Cariuma Salvas have good arch support. They are undeniably comfortable. In fact, while I was training for a marathon, these were the only shoes I could bear to put on when going out after a long run. That’s likely thanks to the cushioned, ankle-hugging heel collar and the brand’s signature memory foam insole.

The Style

I tossed every single pair of shoes that irritated my feet after moving from Los Angeles to New York four years ago and transitioning to a lifestyle that’s heavy on walking. However, I’m still picky about how my shoes look with my outfits, prioritizing both comfort and style. Cariuma’s fully stitched leather shoes check both boxes.

I feel just as confident wearing them with leggings and a T-shirt as I do with jeans and a sweater or even a dress. I pack them on pretty much every trip I go on because I know I’ll get good use out of them, dressing them up or down depending on what I have planned. Most recently, I brought them with me to London, wearing them to walk through the cobblestone streets of Shoreditch and on the glossy floors of the Tate Modern art museum. They’re often on my feet when I go to the airport, too, as they’re easy to slip on and off in the security line.

The Materials

One thing that sets Cariuma’s comfortable sneakers apart from other brands is how they’re made: The brand is committed to sustainability. The upper is made of premium leather sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries while the lining is made from recycled mesh. The sole features slip-resistant natural rubber and the insole (which is removable for those who use custom orthotics) is cork and foam made from mamona oil. Even the laces are made with recycled plastics and organic cotton.



One Last Thing

I’m not the only one singing this shoe’s praises. Hundreds of reviewers have awarded the sneaker with an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars. Even celebrities like Helen Mirren have been spotted in Cariumas, so you know they have to be a high-quality find.

My favorite pair, the Cariuma Salvas, come in nine color combinations in men’s and women’s sizes. You can order the shoes for yourself (or as a gift for moms who have everything) for $129. But be warned: The shoes have a history of selling out, so if you see your size in your preferred style, don’t hesitate to add them to your cart.

