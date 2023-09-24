Comforting Caldo De Res Recipe

Indulge in the heartwarming embrace of a steaming bowl of caldo de res, a cherished Mexican beef soup that's more than just a dish — it's a soothing, comforting experience. With its roots deeply embedded in traditional Mexican cuisine, this nourishing soup has the power to warm your body and soul.

Recipe developer Deniz Vergara tells us, "I love making this soup when the weather cools down a bit, or when I am feeling under the weather. It is so flavorful but light at the same time." Whether it's cool enough to enjoy this dish where you live or not, this soup will bring comfort into your home.

Imagine the aromas of slow-cooked beef, vibrant vegetables, and fragrant herbs swirling together in a harmonious dance, creating a symphony of flavors that transport you to a cozy hacienda kitchen. Whether you're seeking solace on a chilly evening or a wholesome meal to share with loved ones, this recipe promises to wrap you in an embrace that's both nostalgic and utterly satisfying.

Read more: 21 Tips For Making Soup Like A Professional Chef

Gather Your Comforting Caldo De Res Ingredients

ingredients for caldo de res - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

To make this comforting caldo de res dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need water, beef shank, garlic, bay leaves, salt, carrots, corn, potatoes, cilantro, tomato paste, lime, and hot sauce.

Want to pack in even more veggies? Vergara advises, "You can really add any veggies you like. I have seen this recipe made with cabbage and zucchini in addition to potatoes and carrots."

Simmer Beef Until Tender

beef simmering in pot - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

In a large pot, add 6 cups of the water, beef shank, garlic, bay leaves, and salt. Bring this mixture to a boil. Then, lower it to a simmer and cover it with a lid. Cook for 1 ½ to 2 hours until the meat is tender.

If you are wanting even more protein in this dish or are serving it to a larger crowd, now is the time to bulk it up. Vergara notes, "If you want more meat in the soup, I would double the amount of beef shank."

Skim Off The Fat And Add Remaining Ingredients

veggies in caldo de res soup pot - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Once the beef is done cooking, remove the beef shank from the pot. Then, using a large spoon, skim off and discard the fat that has rendered on top of the water. Now is also a good time to discard the bay leaves and the garlic.

In a small bowl, add the tomato paste and ½ cup of water. Whisk these ingredients together until they are combined. Whisking tomato paste with water is a common culinary technique used to dilute the thick consistency of tomato paste and incorporate it more evenly into dishes. Pour the mixture into the pot. Next, add in the carrots, corn, potatoes, and cilantro. Bring this mixture to a boil before bringing it back down to a simmer. Continue simmering this mixture for 10-15 minutes, or until the veggies are tender.

Remove The Bones And Break Up The Meat

beef added back to pot - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Using your hands, remove the bones from the meat. While you are doing this, if you notice any tough parts of meat, discard these as well. Break up the tender pieces of meat into bite sized pieces before adding them back into the soup.

When you are ready to serve, make sure to top the filled bowls with cilantro, lime juice, and hot sauce if desired. While this dish is a complete and balanced meal, Vergara suggests, "I like to serve this with a side of white rice or crusty bread."

Comforting Caldo De Res Recipe

aerial shot of caldo de res soup - Deniz Vergara/The Daily Meal

Prep Time: 15mCook Time: 2h 15mYield: 4 servingsIngredients

6 ½ cups water, divided

1 pound bone-in beef shank

5 cloves garlic, smashed

2 bay leaves

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

2 medium carrots, sliced into thick coins

1 ear of corn, shucked and quartered

8 baby yellow potatoes, cut in half

¼ cup cilantro, plus more for serving

2 teaspoons tomato paste

1 lime quartered, for serving

Optional Ingredients

Hot sauce, for serving

Directions

In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot, add 6 cups of water, beef shank, garlic, bay leaves, and salt. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a low simmer, and cook for 1 ½ to 2 hours, until the meat is tender. Skim off and discard any white or brown foam floating at the top of the pot as well as the bay leaves and garlic cloves. Transfer the cooked bone-in beef shank to a bowl and set aside to cool slightly. In a small bowl, whisk the tomato paste with ½ cup water until fully combined. Then, pour it into the pot. Add the carrots, corn, potatoes and cilantro to the pot. Bring the soup to a boil, reduce heat to a low simmer, and cook for 10-15 minutes, until all the vegetables are tender and cooked through. While the vegetables are cooking, remove the bones and any tough pieces from the beef shank and discard. Break up the tender meat into bite-sized pieces and add them back into the pot. Serve soup in large bowls, making sure that each bowl gets a little bit of everything. Top each bowl with additional cilantro, freshly squeezed lime juice, and a dash of hot sauce.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.