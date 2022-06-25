12 comfortable wedding-guest shoes that’ll have you ‘dancing till dawn’ — from just $31
Wedding shoes have developed a reputation over the years as glorified torture devices, and it's easy to understand why. A stiff stiletto can make walking down the aisle a painful proposition. Strappy sandals that dig into your toes are less wedded bliss and more wedded blister.
So what if you want to radiate head-turning style on the big day and still be able kick up your heels all night without kicking them off? We found 12 pairs of the most comfortable wedding shoes for the bride, her bridesmaids and even the mother of the bride. Each pair of heels, wedges and flats marries form and function at a price that'll warm your heart — and most are on sale.
Pumps
Amore Silver Glitter Fashion Stilettos
Rhinestone pumps you can actually dance in—more than 6,000 five-star reviewers love 'em!
Thousands of five-star reviewers have pegged these Dream Pairs pumps as a go-to if you want glitter and glamour on your wedding day. They come in various styles. One shopper wrote, “I was Maid of Honor at my best friend’s wedding...I made it from the reveal...ceremony...reception entrance/dance and dancing till dawn!”
Leave it to Naturalizer to make a strappy heel that’s so chic, yet somehow as comfortable as an orthopedic shoe. These Danya heels are a fan favorite, with more than a thousand five-star reviews. One shopper wrote, “Purchased these for my wedding in October. Have a bunion which makes ‘cool’ shoes mostly undo-able. Put them on, loved them, could walk in them and they looked wonderful.”
This nude closed-toe pump by LifeStride comes in regular and wide sizes, and features the company’s patented Soft Sole system to have you dancing the night away. One fan wrote, “No pinching, rubbing, blisters or aching feet. I thought, 'Well maybe it's because I only wore them for a couple of hours.' So...I wore them again this weekend, but for…6+ hours. Happy to say, still no foot pain!” Score almost 30% off.
This sophisticated pair of Badgley Mischka heels are a bit of a splurge, but just look at them, with their crystal and jewel embellishments and delicate ankle straps. They even feature foam cushioning! “Fit was perfect and the shoes are BEAUTIFUL!” wrote a fan.
Low heels and wedges
Low-Chunk Pump Sandals
A simple silhouette makes these weddings shoes classic.
If a simple strappy shoe you can walk in is your look, these Dream Pairs chunky-heeled sandals are it. They come in a bride-friendly cream or rhinestone-studded, but also more than a dozen colors including sunny yellow and royal blue. And they're 25% off.
"Bought these as a splash of color to wear with my bridesmaid dress, which was a 'dusty blue' (greyish/blue) and everyone loved them!” wrote a customer. "I danced all night in them and did not get any blisters.”
Enjoy nearly 30% off a strappy sandal with the perfect little wedge. This LifeStride shoe won’t dig at all; its soft textile is built to be gentle. This one is designed with both flexible cushioning and arch support. How dare it be so pretty, too! “I wanted something dressy for our cruise next month,” write a customer. “The comfort is out of this word with just enough padding cushioning my feet.”
Pyrite Emmy Backstrap Wedge
These Vionic wedges are casual or dressy, depending on your dress.
You might think these absolute stunners with a two and a half-inch stacked wedge heel would kill your tootsies, but these shoes are made by Vionic, a brand of comfort footwear designed with the help of podiatrists! They’ve got an orthotic footbed and arch support for days.
Low Heel Closed Toe Pumps
These simple closed toe pumps are great for anyone in the wedding party.
Dream Pairs makes the list again with these picture-perfect closed-toe kitten heels, which come in white and five other chic colors including nude and red — the wedding color is some cultures. A rubber sole and low heels makes walking safe and easy, and a memory latex padded insole makes it pleasurable, too. Shoppers call these “amazing simple pumps” that are “classy and comfortable.”
Flats
Thyme Sequin Bride clear strap flat
You're not going to find a more sophisticated take on novelty shoes than these Betsey Johnson wedding shoes.
If you’re feeling a little cheeky, try these Betsey Johnson flats with a sequined detail that spells out “bride.” They're practically slippers thanks to a cushioned insole, and they’re 37% off.
Ballet flats are those practical silhouettes that never go out of style, and this Meeshine pair comes with a little extra wedding-shoe flair: a rhinestone cluster at the toe. It’s also got a non-skid rubber sole, and it’s lightweight and foldable. “Perfect for wedding shoes,” wrote one shopper. “Very comfortable on, and the padding on bottom is excellent support.”
Thong Ankle Strap Summer Gladiator Sandals
These gladiator sandals are high on style and comfort.
A soft latex insole, thong design for feet of all widths, and a comfy ankle strap give these chic Dream Pairs gladiator sandals all-day comfort. They come in white, silver, and a variety of colors, and they’re on sale. “They’re comfortable, the stay on my foot securely and the straps don’t rub or irritate my foot,” wrote one of thousands of five-star reviewers.
Break tradition completely and wear the popular shoes that are practically synonymous with coolness and comfort: TOMS! This sparkly gold pair is perfect for a backyard wedding, and it’s also on sale. “They are very attractive and they match with everything!” wrote a fan.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
