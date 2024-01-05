‘Comfortable, practical and stylish all in one’: These topselling Columbia snow boots are over 50% off!

If you live in an area where winter weather strikes, finding a pair of reliable snow boots that will actually keep your feet warm and dry is probably at the top of your shopping list (as it should be!). Luckily you don’t have to look far to find a pair that is “comfortable, practical and stylish” as over 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boots their seal of approval. Bonus: they are up to 54% off right now!

Why is it a good deal?

Normally priced at $110, these top-selling snow boots are currently up to 54% off — meaning you can snag a pair for as little as $50! That’s the lowest they’ve been since last winter.

Why do I need this?

The waterproof wonders keep rain and snow out while letting your feet breathe. They pack in 200 grams of insulation and a soft faux fur collar for extra warmth and coziness. The popular snow boots also boast the brand’s signature Omni-GRIP traction rubber outsole that prevents you from slipping and sliding on icy terrains and leather-reinforced toe and heels to keep your feet protected from the elements. Plus, they lace up so you can make them as tight or loose as you need — which comes in handy when you want to wear more than one pair of socks.

The stylish winter accessories range in size from 5 to 12 and come in half sizes as well as wide options. And there are 13 colorways to choose from, so it should be super easy to find a style or two that matches the rest of your cold-weather wardrobe. While almost every option is marked down right now, the discounts do vary by style and size.

Choose between 13 different styles! (Amazon)

What do reviewers say

It’s rare to find a pair of snow boots that nearly 30,000 shoppers love, but this Columbia pair takes the cake. “I own a business that does snow removal in the winter and I’ve never been able to find good boots,” said one. “I came across these, read the reviews and decided to order them. It was the best decision I ever made and worth every penny! I worked 14.5 hours in them and my feet stayed super warm and super dry!! They are also very comfortable. So happy with my purchase.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “So comfortable and definitely keeps my feet warm in below zero weather. Love that they are tall for walking in deep snow. They are also very cute. I appreciate that the fake fur doesn't shed like other boots I have tried. Best snow boots I've owned. The only thing that would make them better would be if they could slip on and off.”

While a third raved, “Kept my feet warm all winter, very comfortable to walk in. I walked long distances in them everyday and they have held up great. Snow does tend to come through the top sometimes but I have very small calves so that may be why. I'm normally a size 9 in woman's but I went with a 9.5 so I could wear warm socks with them. Overall I love them, my favorite shoes.”

Need some cozy socks to go with your boots? These are some of the most popular pairs at Amazon.

"Love them!" raved a happy shopper. "They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennially cold feet."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

