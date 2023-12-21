Comedian Jo Koy Set to Host the Golden Globes 2024

On Thursday, the Golden Globes announced that stand-up comedian Jo Koy will be hosting the 81st Annual Golden Globe® Awards, which will air live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

This will mark Koy’s first time hosting the show, bringing his charm and wit to the broadcast. Koy is widely recognized as a leading stand-up comedian, actor and author. The performance’s recent “Funny Is Funny World” tour broke sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. Koy is also best known for his work on the film “Easter Sunday” alongside fellow actor Eva Noblezada.

Comedian Jo Koy will be hosting the 2024 Golden Globes. Mike Miller Photography

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes President. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Koy. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

(l-r) Martin McDonagh accepts the Best Screenplay award for “The Banshees of Inisherin” from Hilary Swank onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. NBC via Getty Images

The annual event’s nominees were announced by Wilmer Valderrama and Cedric the Entertainer in Beverly Hills. Within the film category, the nominations were led by “Barbie” with nine collectively (including Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling), followed by “Oppenheimer” (eight nominations). This year’s lineup will also feature a new award for best cinematic and box office achievement — for top-earning films with total grosses of at least $150 million — whose nominees include “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” according to Time.

