Comeback couple: Husband, wife lost home and business after Ian. Not their dreams

Two people. One life. A whole lot of heartbreak.

Looking back at the past 13 months, this is one way to describe the world-turned-upside-down reality that arrived for Stefanie and Steve Plein on Sept. 28, 2022. All of us living in Southwest Florida remember the day. And like the Pleins, we will never forget it.

Hurricane Ian, a powerful Category 4 storm, did unthinkable things to Florida's southwest coast. It caused death and destruction unlike anything ever seen, from Marco Island to Boca Grande. Beach homes were hammered by 15 feet of storm surge. Landmarks like the Fort Myers Beach Pier were shredded. Countless cars and boats floated away. Many remain underwater today.

It took about six good hours of the storm's wrath to tear up the coast, but eventually the palm trees stopped bending, the water receded and Ian disappeared into the history books.

Stephanie Plein, left, with her husband, Steve, and their dogs, Dawson (black) and Rackham.

Now, the challenges of a recovery and a comeback are what Stefanie and Steve still face along with others who live and work here. It's called putting the pieces back together − from losing a house and its possessions, or losing a thriving business.

For the Pleins, it was both.

But Hurricane Ian didn't mark an end for them. It offered an opportunity for Stefanie and Steve −a new beginning − and the pursuit of a life-long dream, which is why their second Thanksgiving since the hurricane is so much more meaningful and enjoyable.

"For us, it's been about taking a positive and optimistic approach to what nature has provided you," said Steve, who is 32. He grew up on Hendry Creek, which is a tidal creek leading to Estero Bay. "Just as a hurricane trims back the tree line or a wildlife scorches the earth, these disasters are an opportunity for rebirth and growth."

Double whammy: losing their home and business

Three and a half feet of water invaded the Plein's home, located in the Iona neighborhood of Fort Myers, not far from the Sanibel Causeway that was famously battered by Ian.

"We lost every single book that we owned, generationally collected vinyl record albums, irreplaceable gifts from family, long collected pieces of furniture and decorations from our travels," Stefanie said. "The time it takes to put together a home ... is also irreplaceable."

This is a view inside the home of Stefanie and Steve Plein. Hurricane Ian pushed 3.5 feet of water inside the house located in the Iona neighborhood in Fort Myers.

The Pleins had to suspend operations for their Captiva-based eco tours business called New Wave Eco Charters. But not because of damage to the two boats they used for taking clients shelling to barrier island beaches and showing them the beautiful wildlife in the region. A historic late September hurricane, only weeks ahead of snowbird and tourist season in Southwest Florida, washed away their livelihood.

"The the lack of tourism to the area caused our business to close overnight," Stefanie said.

Stefanie, 36, said she and Steve weren't in Southwest Florida when Ian hit. They were staying at a family cabin in North Carolina taking an advantage of "down time" with September being one of the slowest months for the business they launched in 2016.

What they saw unraveling from a distance was unsettling.

"We quickly realized our worst nightmares were coming true," Stefanie said. "Having the strongest winds of a storm rip right through our immediate area causing catastrophic damage and loss of life was something that was surreal and hard to grasp."

And from the business perspective, even more painful considering the success they were having with the eco tours.

"Our business boomed during the Covid years," Stefanie said, "and we felt we had built up a very successful business. We were happy with its success and even reached No. 1 on Captiva Tripadvisor."

Their pre-Ian business model was to conduct ecologically responsible tours while introducing their clients to the natural beauty of Southwest Florida. They focused on a small scale individualized, immersive approach that left guests well-versed in historical and natural facets of the barrier islands and surrounding waters.When they returned to Southwest Florida to see the damage first-hand, the reality of what happened sunk in quickly. They moved in with family that luckily didn’t flood. They also had a little studio apartment at their Iona property that had concrete block floor and painted plywood and studs that we remediated, giving them temporary housing.

"We washed our dishes in our outside shower," Stefanie said. "Those were fun times."

When Hurricane Ian flooded their home on Sept. 28, 2022, Stefanie and Steve Plein lost numerous possessions, including this book, "Gift from the Sea", from their collection. "Gift from the Sea" was written in 1955 and is a work of inspirational nonfiction literature by American author Anne Morrow Lindbergh. While vacationing on Captiva Island, Florida, Lindbergh explores the questions of how to find a new, more natural rhythm of life and how to gain a deeper relationship with herself and others.

After the initial shock of having their lives turned upside from Ian, they found the time to think about their future and how they would reboot their personal and professional journey. It turned out the path they chose to take was practical: They would combine a personal dream with their professional skills, starting a new business called Sailing New Wave.

Kristen Check isn't surprised her sister and brother-in-law were able to figure out the "what's next" part as quickly has they have. Check lives in South Carolina and is a research manager for an international non-profit organization.

"Well, Steve is someone who always has a plan," Check said. "I’m not surprised they shifted gears so quickly into something else. What I am a bit surprised about is that they actually went for a dream they have been talking about for years – living on a boat in the Bahamas.

They sold their Fort Myers house and made the life-changing decision to purchase a French made 2005 Fountaine Pajot Bahia 46 catamaran in April, the first big step to starting a catamaran charters business.

New business model to debut in January

Their home is now their business. They call the catamaran Sea Pearl, naming it after the gray nickernut , which is a flowering plant widely distributed along tropical shores in the Caribbean and Florida.

"We decided to pursue a dream of moving to the Bahamas seasonally and we wanted to take our former Sanibel/Captiva Island clients along," Stefanie said, noting they still have another captain running their eco tours on Captiva on a center console boat.

The Sea Pearl has four queen-sized cabins with four heads. It has a spacious galley, salon, cockpit, and deck space. While it has accommodation space for up to twelve passengers, Stefanie said they will cap overnight charters to four guests, leaving plenty of room for the guests, her and Steve, and their two dogs, Dawson and Rackham.

Sailing New Wave will primarily offer seven-day, six-night excursions through the Exumas, a chain of 365 islands in the Bahamas. Trips start and end in George Town, Exumas. Sailing New Wave will also offer shorter (four or five night) trips around George Town, Exumas.

Is this new business geared toward those lifestyle of the rich and famous types? Stefanie, who grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said no.

"Our sailing charters are not aimed at a luxury clientele. We seek the adventurous traveler who has a yearning for experiential learning in their blood," she said.

Saying Southwest Florida is still their homeport, this summer Stefanie and Steve spent hurricane season working out of Georgia to focus on various boat projects and more importantly, limit any risk of encountering a hurricane. and a threat to their new investment. It was also a first glimpse into their new work-life setup.

"Part of the beauty while living on a boat is getting to explore new areas. We enjoyed exploring the Golden Isles of Georgia this summer, a forgotten stretch of coastline," Stefanie said.

In early October, when they were in Southwest Florida for the eco tours part of their business, Steve took drone video of five spotted eagle rays encountering a manatee off North Captiva Island.

Captain Steve Plein of Sailing New Wave, took these photos of five spotted eagle rays who were encountered by a manatee off North Captiva earlier this month.

The short-term plan is to charter the catamaran in the Exumas starting in January and "probably through June" and then bring Sea Pearl to Southwest Florida, anchoring it in Roosevelt Channel near Captiva and offering day sailing on a seasonal basis, departing from Captiva.

Stefanie and Steve both agreed there's much to be thankful for this year at the Thanksgiving table, especially when you consider how far they have come.

"We are more than half-way full for our season of catamaran charters," Stefanie said. "We still have plenty of openings for our eco tours on Captiva Island. While business is slow on Captiva, we remain hopeful that visitors will soon be returning. Our eco tours are in good hands with an energetic and informative young captain that we have much faith in."

Stefanie's sister said others should be inspired, not so much by how a nightmare was turned into a fulfilling a dream, but the blood, sweat and tears needed to make it happen.

"That decision also hasn’t been without its own stressors of learning how to sail, fixing just about everything on the boat, and researching how to navigate living and chartering in the Bahamas – all with their two dogs in-tow," Check said. "It’s very inspiring for me because they always keep dreaming, they always have goals they are driving towards. It’s easy to get comfortable in life and look at other people you think have it better and say 'I want that life!', it’s a lot more challenging to go after that life you want and put in the work to get there."

This is a drone view of the catamaran Sea Pearl that Steve and Stefanie Plein invested in to launch their new business Sailing New Wave. Starting this January they will be offering trips on the boat, also their home, in the Bahamas.

Stefanie said the origins for her and Steve's love of the water − sailing on it and embracing everything nature has to offer around it − come from, for Steve, "tromping around the mangroves as a young child seared into his conscious from an early age the thirst to explore what lies downstream."

And for her?

"I was born with an inexplicable passion for marine biology, especially dolphins," she said. "We’ve both yearned to live a more sustainable life and can achieve that being at sea."

Now that they have set course on this new phase of their personal and professional lives, Stefanie had a minute to reflect on everything they have been through since Sept. 28, 2022.

"Everything is very overwhelming in the beginning and you don’t have a handbook to tell you how to navigate the aftermath," she said. "You do the best you can."

Connecting with Sailing New Wave on social media

