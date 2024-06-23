'If you update it, they will come:' New and improved Wooster library takes on new look

It could be said the ongoing transformation of the downtown Wooster library began when it sprang a leak.

The settlement for repairing a leak in the roof above the genealogy department, part of roof and masonry issues since the building was constructed, led in 2018 to creative problem-solving on how best to use the money.

It was decided genealogy wouldn’t be the only area getting a facelift.

Construction is just about done, with only a punch list remaining, said Jennifer Shatzer, director of the Wayne County Public Library.

Just about every nook and cranny of the library on Liberty Street have undergone change.

Wayne County Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Shatzer talks about the new location for computers in the children's department.

While adapting to change is often difficult, Shatzer said, the metamorphosis of the library is likely to be fully embraced by the public.

One of the changes already has proven to be popular.

New seating sits well with library patrons

Patrons immediately flocked to the new and comfortable seating on the first floor, where new shelving has been delivered and installed.

Furniture has a lifespan, Shatzer pointed out, and library seating needed an update. It has had 17, almost 18 years of use, she said.

The garden area, accessible from the children’s department, also has made its debut with a successful outdoor program.

“Kids loved it,” Shatzer said.

The outdoor space, complete with a small stage, will be named for a local donor, and the library plans to add trees and plants.

Space on the first floor near the entrance off West Liberty Street will become the third location for Joyful Cafe, which will offer a variety of items.

Opening of Joyful Cafe getting closer

A major piece of the renovation − one certain to be people-pleasing − is the addition of the Joyful Cafe, which is nearing completion just inside the Liberty Street entrance to the library.

The library is providing the space, Shatzer said, but the cafe will be operated by the same management as the other two locations − one for the public in the lobby at Wooster Community Hospital HealthPoint and the other for employees at the Western Reserve Group building.

As soon as the espresso machine can be installed, the process of hiring employees by Joyful Cafe can begin, Shatzer said, with the opening of the library’s cafe to follow.

The cafe represents two nonprofits working together, she said, “a perfect blend of their mission and ours.”

With access to magazines, which were moved downstairs, patrons can grab a cup of coffee and reading material. Available in the same area are new books and large-print books.

Hayley Tracey-Bursley, Wayne County Public Library assistant director, talks about the giant Everbright interactive board that will be installed in the children's department.

Interactive lighting experience coming to the children's department

The children’s department is experiencing its own rejuvenation seeking “new and exciting” features, some of which are being gleaned by library personnel visiting other libraries.

A new centerpiece will be an Everbright interactive board, described online as having hundreds of unique illuminated analog dials rotating through a spectrum of 158 colors.

“It’s similar to a Lite-Brite,” said Assistant Director Hayley Tracy-Bursley , and is comprised of “thick dials on a large board” offering “engaging” activities.

“It’s big enough that multiple people can use it” at one time, Shatzer said, adding the Friends of the Library and a special fund at the Wayne County Community Foundation helped to purchase it.

The new outside area for kids on the west side of the library includes a stage for activities.

Sensory, meeting and study rooms, and MakerSpace, too

A sensory room is in the works as well.

On the second floor are a series of new meeting and study rooms. The rooms can be reserved online with a library card, Tracy-Bursley said, noting, “Study rooms are very popular” for a variety of uses.

A MakerSpace with equipment to be donated by Barry Romich will be incorporated.

Like the first floor, the second floor will be furnished with new desks, chairs and comfortable seating − all flexible.

The genealogy section, which started it all, has a new look. Expanded into the shrinking audio-visual space, which has been rearranged, genealogy has more square footage, additional shelves and added work space − offering “a little more breathing room, a little less crowded,” Shatzer said.

A genealogy annex has been developed in the Operations Center.

The main desk in the children's department was moved closer to the entrance to assist library patrons and give them a better view of the entire department.

Work in progress: Daily Record negatives being digitized

A new endeavor for genealogy involves negatives previously housed in the former Daily Record building.

Organizing and digitizing them are part of “a big project… a work in progress,” Tracy-Bursley said.

Other improvements include a drive-up window, and soon, an ongoing book sale.

Along with the settlement, the renovations are being paid for with a low interest loan and a special fund for the Wooster library at the Wayne County Community Foundation.

Shatzer made up her own adage − “If you update it, they will come,” and she is looking forward to patrons enjoying all that is new and improved throughout the library.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wooster library facelift - seats, patio, cafe, lights, MakerSpace