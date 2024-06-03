Come enjoy the 5th Annual Bluegrass and Brew festival in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The 5th Annual Coastal Virginia Bluegrass & Brew Festival in Hampton is scheduled for June 7-9 at The American Theatre.

Buy tickets

The scheduled lineup is as follows:

Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. — Damn Tall Buildings Damn Tall Buildings is a folk-bluegrass band celebrated for their soulful melodies and intricate instrumentals.

Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. — Chicken Wire Empire Chicken Wire Empire rides the line between traditional bluegrass and the contemporary with deep roots in tradition and music throughout the Midwest scene.

Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. — Jacob Jolliff Band This ensemble is a group of virtuosic pickers that play Jacob’s original instrumentals, as well as showcase his singing.



Jacob Jolliff 2024. Courtesy: Hampton Arts

Courtesy: Hampton Arts

Damn Tall Buildings. Courtesy: Hampton Arts

Participating Breweries and cideries include:

St. George Brewing Company

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

Smartmouth Brewing

Check with WAVY.com for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.