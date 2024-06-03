Come enjoy the 5th Annual Bluegrass and Brew festival in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The 5th Annual Coastal Virginia Bluegrass & Brew Festival in Hampton is scheduled for June 7-9 at The American Theatre.
The scheduled lineup is as follows:
Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. — Damn Tall Buildings
Damn Tall Buildings is a folk-bluegrass band celebrated for their soulful melodies and intricate instrumentals.
Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. — Chicken Wire Empire
Chicken Wire Empire rides the line between traditional bluegrass and the contemporary with deep roots in tradition and music throughout the Midwest scene.
Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. — Jacob Jolliff Band
This ensemble is a group of virtuosic pickers that play Jacob’s original instrumentals, as well as showcase his singing.
Participating Breweries and cideries include:
St. George Brewing Company
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
Smartmouth Brewing
Check with WAVY.com for updates
