Come celebrate the 25th year of the Sunflower Trail and Festival

For 24 years, The Red River Crossroads Historical and Cultural Association has shown people the beauty that sits just outside of Shreveport by hosting the Sunflower Trail and Festival. “Come out this year to help us celebrate our 25th festival year,” said board member and publicity chair Margaret John.

The annual Sunflower Trail and Festival Saturday, June 19, in north Louisiana.

It starts on Highway 3049, just north of Shreveport, and continues, with stops along the way, until it reaches the festival in Gilliam. “Spend a day in the country, enjoy the sunflowers, northern Caddo Parish history and people!” said John.

Kristie Jones' poster for the 25th annual Sunflower Trail and Festival.

Stops along the way include

The Sunflowers blooming bright along Hwy 3049 and in Gilliam

Dixiemaze Farms - 9596 Sentell Rd, Dixie. Open 11-5

Ryans Farms in Dixie

The Veterans Memorial in Belcher

Lynn Plantation Commissary - 11580 Hwy 3049

Crossroads Museum in the Gilliam Library

Local foods available at several vendors

The festival itself has music, food and art vendors just behind Main Street in Gilliam. Artist Kristi Jones has been selling her art at the festival since 2009, and has been on the board since 2013. She created the poster for this year, “I wanted to show a Birdseye view of the town of Gilliam.”

It shows the sunflowers in front of the historic buildings on Main Street, then the festival just behind that, “For the sky, I use the crop-duster plane, carrying the banner of our festival. I thought would be appropriate to the area because local farmers use these planes to fertilize their crops.”

Artist Kristi Jones a the annual Sunflower Trail and Festival.

Her great-grandfather was a farmer just outside of Gilliam in the early 1900s, so she feels a deep connection to the land. That love gets transferred to the festival, “I love the Sunflower Festival and Trail because it celebrates God’s beauty through sunflowers, and it allows cityfolk to come up and spend a day in the country to enjoy everything it has to offer!”

This year, at 1p.m., the Gilliam Library will have local farmers, Gordon Boogearts and Danny Logan, discuss the start of the sunflower festival and what it takes to prepare, plant and maintain Sunflowers.

Saturday June 15 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Find LA Hwy 3049

From downtown Shreveport, drive north on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. Just north of the casinos, Clyde Fant veers to the left and changes name to Grimmett Drive. From Grimmett Drive, turn right onto LA Hwy 3049 (Dixie Shreveport Road).

Enjoy the Trail

Turn right at Old Dixie Gin and Sentell Road and drive the loop around the levee. Sentell Road circles back to Highway 3049 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, just north of Dixie. This drive features several sunflower varieties and a field of wildflowers. Sunflowers along the trail are expected to be in full bloom.

The festival is in downtown Gilliam.

