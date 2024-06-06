Columbus Zoo & Aquarium ranks No. 5 in Top 10 Most Popular Zoos in the US, best zoos to visit

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium ranks No. 5 on a list of most popular zoos in America by AirportParkingReservations.com.

The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has secured the fifth spot on the list of most popular zoos in the United States, according to a recent analysis by AirportParkingReservations.com.

This recognition highlights the zoo's exceptional offerings and visitor satisfaction, which have made it a must-visit destination for families planning their summer vacations.

The rankings were determined based on several criteria, including ticket costs, the variety of animals, positive TripAdvisor reviews, and overall online likability.

The Columbus Zoo stood out with a Linkfluence likeability score of 37.3% (the second-highest among the list's top 20 zoos); 2,459 TripAdvisor reviews with four or more stars; and a collection of 10,000 animals representing 600 species. The cost of an adult ticket is $30, while a child's ticket is $26.

Additionally, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden earned the 18th spot on the list, showcasing Ohio's strong presence in providing world-class zoo experiences. The Cincinnati Zoo features 2,800 animals across 500 species, with an adult ticket priced at $27.

The top zoo in the nation was the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, followed by the St. Louis Zoo, Houston Zoo and San Diego Zoo.

For more details on the rankings and methodology, visit AirportParkingReservations.com.

jewolf@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium ranks No. 5 in Top 10 Most Popular in US