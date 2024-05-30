Columbus Metro Library and community groups offer free summer meals for area kids

As summer break begins, more than 450,000 Ohio children—one in five—face increased food insecurity with the loss of school meals, a figure that rises to one in three in some Columbus neighborhoods.

In response, numerous community organizations have united to offer free lunch or dinner at over a hundred locations across the state for children aged 1 to 18.

Notably, the Columbus Metropolitan Library announced Tuesday it had teamed up with the Children’s Hunger Alliance to distribute free meals at branches throughout central Ohio.

Here’s where children can find free lunches in Columbus:

Columbus Metropolitan Library Lunch Program

The Columbus Library, in partnership with the Children's Hunger Alliance, will establish meal distribution points at 17 different locations throughout the city. While some locations will offer breakfast or dinner, nearly all will provide lunch.

Service begins June 3 and runs until school starts in each district. More information can be found at Columbus Metropolitan Library website.

“So many children in our community rely on free or discounted school lunches,” Miya Reyes, CML public outreach director, said. “It is absolutely critical that students have access to healthy, nourishing meals over the summer. It not only benefits the body, but the mind.”

Columbus Recreation and Parks Go Lunch Program

From June through August, free breakfast and lunch are available throughout Columbus for youth ages 1 to 18 and young adults with disabilities ages 19 to 21 from Columbus Recreation and Parks.

Families in need can find the nearest free meal sites by texting 'food,' 'summer,' 'meals,' or a similar keyword to 914-342-7744, or by calling 866-3-HUNGRY for assistance.

For additional information about food and nutrition, visit the Columbus Recreation and Parks website.

Summer EBT / SUN Bucks (Ohio Summer Food Program)

The Summer EBT initiative offers a significant aid by providing families with school-aged children, earning at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, a one-time summer benefit of $120 on pre-loaded cards to purchase groceries.

Families who already participate in SNAP, Ohio Works First, other Medicaid benefits, or receive free/reduced meal benefits at school are automatically enrolled.

New families can use the website to apply and track their application status. Participation in the program does not affect families’ immigration status.

Gahanna Residents In Need (GRIN) Summer Lunch Club

Starting May 28, lunches will be served Monday-Friday from 12-1 PM at Goshen Lane Elementary (370 Goshen Lane, Gahanna, OH, 43230) and Royal Manor Elementary (299 Empire Dr., Gahanna, OH, 43230).

More information and updates about the program can be found on the GRIN Facebook page.

Andrews House Summer Lunch Program in Delaware

Starting June 5, the summer nutrition program at Woodward Elementary, 200 S Washington St., will be serving free lunches from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

For more information visit the Andrews House website or call at 740-369-4520.

Festa Free Summer Lunch Camp

The lunch camp welcomes children facing poverty from culturally diverse backgrounds for recreation, reading support, special activities and a nutritious, free lunch.

The program will run weekdays June 10 through Aug. 2 at the following locations:

Horizon Elementary - 6000 Renner Rd.

Hilliard Church of Christ - 4300 Avery Rd.

Resurrection Lutheran Church - 3500 Main St., Hilliard

To register, visit the Festa summer lunch camp website.

