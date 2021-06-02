'Supernatural powers': Columbia Sportswear's ingenious 'Freezer Dress' keeps heat (and odors) away

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stay cool this summer in the Freezer Dress III by Columbia Sportswear. (Photo: Amazon)

We all love a breezy dress. It catches the wind just at the moment you thought you’d break out in a sweat, cooling you down and reminding you why summer rules. Plus, throw one on and you have an instant outfit that took zero effort. What could be better than that? A dress with built-in cooling technology—that’s what.

The Freezer III dress by Columbia Sportswear sells for $50 — with select styles and sizes now reduced to $30! — and Amazon shoppers are loving it. The number-one best seller in "women’s recreational dresses," it has a universally flattering swing-cut silhouette and is made from UVA- and UVB-blocking material that also wicks moisture away from the body, keeping you cool, dry and comfy. The super-cute frock comes in a variety of colors and patterns and sizes XS to 3X. Read on for what shoppers have to say.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The soft, feminine Tiki Pink Waterbrush print is on sale for $30. (Photo: Amazon)

Accentuate the good stuff

It’s tough to find a dress that truly plays up the parts of your body you feel good about and ... tones down the rest. This dress, shall we say, smooths the rough spots.

One reviewer raved: “If a dress can transform a sad old boomer into a gleeful supermodel, it's got to have supernatural powers, right?! No gaping armholes, no saggy neckline, no pulling across the hips. Everyone deserves to feel this stunning!”

This daytime little black dress, $50, looks adorable with sneakers. (Photo: Amazon)

Simplicity at its finest

This dress is understated in the best way possible — especially in black.

Story continues

“A perfect multipurpose dress for the minimalist woman,” wrote a happy shopper. “I have looked high and low for a great basic dress that packs down to nothing, can be dressed up or down, is not too short, I can wear my usual bra with, is flattering and comfortable. Ladies, this is it.”

We adore this Collegiate Navy Kona print, $50. (Photo: Amazon)

Resists odors

Don’t think of a dress as exercise-appropriate? Perhaps you should think again. “I will always hike in a dress from now on,” added another five-star reviewer. “I backpacked in hot western Colorado for a week. Because we were going ultralight, I wore this dress every day. Even though I could only wash it with water, it did not smell. It was comfortable and breathable.”

Another reviewer vouches for its cooling technology after taking it on a trip to a warm locale. “I took this dress on a two-week trip to Sri Lanka, and it was exactly what I needed. The fabric is very cool and comfortable, and it feels like you're barely wearing anything,” they wrote. “Perfect for hot and humid weather. It's the perfect thing to throw on when you want to be cool and look slightly put together.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.