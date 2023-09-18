Colour Revolution: a garrulous party-guest of a show (for good and ill)

Smitten with the little black dresses in the V&A’s superb new Chanel exhibition? Colour Revolution, at the Ashmolean in Oxford, also boasts a sable gown, and it’s a whopper. Tailored to accommodate her ample figure, Queen Victoria’s silk mourning dress appears at the start like a sombre Dalek: a reminder of the monochrome dreariness, in the popular imagination, of the 19th-century era named in her honour. Victorian Britain was a gloomy, grimy, coal-blackened age of industrialisation, administered by serious men in Stygian frock coats – right?

Not so, say this exhibition’s curators, Matthew Winterbottom and Charlotte Ribeyrol, who argue that the Victorians initiated a “colour revolution” which “created the modern technicolour world we live in today”. This followed the discovery, in the 1850s, that bright synthetic dyes could be produced from coal tar, a sticky, evil-smelling by-product of the Industrial Revolution.

It’s a surprising conceit, which gleefully upends misconceptions about our ancestors, and provides an opportunity for some rollicking social history. Lurid smalls and garish stockings once characterised as “chromatic torpedoes” are among the exhibits. An elaborate necklace incorporating seven decapitated hummingbird heads with jewels for eyes and gold-sheathed beaks has the cruel, dazzling quality of Aztec bling. Formerly prized by fashionistas for their iridescent feathers, hummingbirds were slaughtered in large numbers during the 19th century to satisfy the new desire for gaudiness – which some French commentators considered “outrageously crude”.

Yet, a couple of racy French novels with yellow covers, featuring characters such as Prince “Turd-Muncher”, suggest that indulging crudeness was hardly a British preserve. A lot of fine art is also on display, such as a sparkling Venetian vista by JMW Turner, with flashes of green like glimpses of a dragonfly, lent by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Beyond, though, the momentarily pleasing insight that the Victorians were more obsessed with colour than perhaps we thought, what does this show reveal? While the mid-century innovation of cheap bright commercial dyes (mauve, magenta, solferino, and so on) certainly brought colour to the masses, I left unconvinced that it influenced many of the featured artists and designers. James McNeill Whistler’s “nocturne” of St Mark’s Basilica in Venice, for instance, is decidedly tenebrous; George Frederic Watts’s subdued “translation” in oils of a marble bust in the Ashmolean hardly implicates him in any “colour revolution” – a phrase that, over the course of the exhibition, starts to ring hollow. Isn’t every era an age of colour? Almost nobody experiences the world in black-and-white.

Brightly coloured 19th-century stockings - Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford.

Moreover, like a garrulous guest at a party, the show skips from one subject to the next, touching on, for instance, polychrome ancient terracotta “Tanagra” figurines, or the vaudeville performer Loie Fuller’s billowing, butterfly-like silk costumes. The connecting thread is hard to grasp.

Still, irrepressible party-guests can make for amusing company – and so it proves with this chattering exhibition, which, in fairness, is packed with playful moments, and has been staged with considerable pizzazz. Its gaiety may compensate for a somewhat shaky argument, but I was intrigued, all the same, by its vivid factoids and historical anecdotes.

From Sept 21 until Feb 18; ashmolean.org

