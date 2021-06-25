Amazon's No. 1 best-selling 'holy grail leggings' are just $25—and obsession-worthy: 'Love at first try on'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Colorfulkoala High Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Photo: Amazon)

If you don’t already live in leggings, prepare to be converted. Amazon’s best-selling leggings are so comfy, supportive and versatile, they’ll upstage every other pair of pants you own — oh, and they’re just $25.

Available in 30 colors and prints, the Colorfulkoala High Waisted 7/8 Leggings have racked up more than 11,000 perfect five-star reviews. They pass the bend test too, and they’re extra high-waisted for ultimate comfort. They comes in sizes XS to XL—and they even have pockets!

The leggings may be affordable, but reviewers swear they rival the more expensive luxury brands — and they love them so much that they’re buying multiples.

Colorfulkoala High Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Photo: Amazon)

“These leggings 100 percent live up to the hype! They are incredibly comfortable and fit perfectly, providing just the right amount of compression and stretch,” writes a five-star reviewer.

The reviewer also called the leggings “very well constructed” and declared, “I've already ordered another pair of these awesome leggings!”

Another shopper raved: “These are my holy grail leggings: soft, seamless waist, squat-proof, flattering, not too long on my legs...pockets!!!”

Colorfulkoala High Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Photo: Amazon)

Other shoppers agree that when it comes to fit, these can’t be beat. “Love at first try on!,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I’m 5’2, 225 pounds and ordered a size XL...HOLY MACRO!!!!!!!!! They fit perfectly!!!! The stretch in these leggings is nothing like I’ve ever seen and the hold makes me feel like the 175 pounds I’m aspiring to be...Oh, by the way, did I mention they make my butt look like a 25-year-old’s?”

Colorfulkoala High Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Photo: Amazon)

When it comes down to details, shoppers say these leggings get everything right.

“These are so buttery soft, they have just the right rise, they DO NOT MOVE!!!,” says yet another top reviewer. “The seams are wonderful and sturdy and there is a crotch gusset which means no camel toe. They are also very flattering, no cellulite here, no panty-lines, squat proof, hell, if you are still reading this and haven’t bought these then you must hate being comfortable and having a great butt so move on...”

Story continues

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.