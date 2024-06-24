Colorful pianos are popping up in Greenville, with more to come: What to know

If you are someone who has always dreamed of playing the piano, a local pianist has a special gift for you.

Anne McAneny, founder of Greenville nonprofit Please Play Me Pianos, is on a mission to spread her passion for piano playing around the Upstate. Locals will soon spot pianos in their favorite places around the city. What's even better is that they will be available for the public to play for free.

Beginners who may not have been able to afford the instrument growing up can now learn how to play, no matter what stage they are in life. Advanced players will also be able to fill Greenville with the sounds of music, adding flare to the city's budding music scene. The pianos, which are donations, will also feature eye-catching paintwork from local artists.

McAneny hopes those who play the pianos experience joy from them. She also hopes they share their talents with the public, creating magical memories not only for themselves, but for others, too.

"Maybe one of these public pianos will help an aspiring musician to get discovered. You never know whose walking by in this town, right? I mean, we have some big acts come to town." McAneny said. "Or maybe a child plays and realizes 'Wow, I love this. This is amazing' and they end up taking lessons and playing piano for the rest of their lives."

From the classics to boogie woogie

Anne McLauglin is a mystery writer and editor who goes by the pen name Anne McAneny. Growing up, she played piano, but relied on reading sheet music due to her teacher's classical teaching. As an adult, she found time to further explore her talents during the COVID-19 pandemic, learning to play through the instruction of YouTube videos.

"It was surprisingly hard at first," McAneny recalls of the experience. "So if you have a brain that's used to reading music and playing it, it's very different to have to just look at your own hands and start doing things."

Boogie woogie, a fast-paced style of piano playing similar to the blues, quickly captured McAneny's heart. It would become one of her favorite genres to play, bringing her happiness. In her downtime, she began teaching the genre to her local senior center over Zoom. Seeing the delighted looks on the faces of her students when they accomplished something new became another source of joy for the instructor.

Darby Wilcox, local musician, plays the Please Play Me Piano, named Howard the Piano, located at Swamp Rabbit Cafe while she waits for her order on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The piano was painted by Crosby Jack.

In November 2023, McAneny moved with her family from Richmond, Virginia, to Greenville. Since the move, she has seen much potential in the fast-growing city. Play Me Again Pianos, based in Atlanta, would spark the idea for her to start a similar program in Greenville, filling a community need: pianos the public can play for free. With the help of Chad Burnhart of Upstate South Carolina Web Design, she booted up her own website, seeking piano donations and local artists to assist in decorating them.

"From there, I started doing all the red tape of becoming a 501(c)(3), doing state licensing, getting the business city license, all that stuff." said McAneny. "It took me quite a while to get all my ducks in a row and I've never done anything like this before, so I went in with a very optimistic heart and entrenched my way through."

Here's where to get your hands on a piano

Those who bike along Greenville's award-winning trail will notice a piano by the Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery pickup window. It is the first piano brought to the city by Please Play Me Pianos, painted by local muralist Crosby Jack. It is also named Howard.

Another piano is scheduled to appear in early July at Carolina Bauernhaus, which is currently being painted by David Gerhard at his studio in Good Art Co.

Artists McAneny has enlisted to paint pianos include Erika DeRoberts, Elizabeth Kinney, Shelley Keim, Briana Danyele, Kia Tracy, Orlando Corona, Ryan Melshenker, and Rebekah Cleary.

All pianos will have a hidden swamp rabbit on them.

"I like to see the look of surprise when people are walking down the city street and there's a piano sitting there, and it's like a beautiful piece of art." McAneny said. "To me, the whole thing is about the surprise, the joy, spreading good cheer, spreading some music ― helping promote these artists that work so hard."

Wondering where the other pianos might pop up? Here are the locations, which are subject to change:

∎ The Artistry Gallery (12 Andrews St., Greenville): Piano is being painted by Courtney Lewis. Its late-July unveiling (date to be determined) will feature Vashti Baluch’s piano students.

∎ Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (2000 GSP Drive, Greer): A MAC “Call for Artists” will run until June 30. Artists can contact McAneny through PleasePlayMePianos.org. The piano will be painted by a selected artist and unveiled at the airport when finished.

∎ Good Art Co. (10 Central Ave., Greenville): An already-existing piano has been adopted by the nonprofit, which will name it and add it to the Public Piano Trail.

∎ Samantha Grace Designs/Gallery One/Rocket Fizz (640 S. Main St., Greenville): Currently awaiting approval from the city. Gayle Miller will then paint the piano, which will be placed in the large alcove of a historic building.

∎ Dapper Dog (200 N. Main St., Greenville): Currently awaiting approval from the city. Cindy Roddey will then paint the piano, which will be placed on the big front porch.

∎ Coupe’s Corner (111 Augusta St., Greenville): Currently awaiting approval from the city. The piano will then be placed on the business' back patio. Artist to be determined.

David Gerhard, 38, paints a Please Play Me Piano at Good Art Co. in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The Piano will be located at Carolina Bauernhaus when the painting is complete.

How can I help Please Play Me Pianos?

Please Pay Me Pianos is currently seeking volunteers to help in the following areas:

∎ Piano movers: Seeking strong individuals to move pianos to and from various locations.

∎ Tuners and technicians: To keep pianos in great condition.

∎ Artists: To paint the pianos into works of art.

∎ Social media assistants: To help promote and post about the organization.

∎ Fundraisers: Event hosts are needed to keep the nonprofit up and running.

∎ Pianists: Share your talents at fundraising events, whether you are an amateur or professional.

∎ Piano caretakers: To keep up with the weekly cleanings and repairs of your adopted piano.

∎ Pianos: Seeking pianos in good condition that are 48 inches or shorter. Minimal stairs should be involved in moving them, if any. To donate a piano, fill out the form at the Please Play Me Pianos website.

David Gerhard, 38, poses with the Please Play Me Piano he is painting at Good Art Co. in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The Piano will be located at Carolina Bauernhaus when the painting is complete.

